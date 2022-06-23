SECOND ACT SNACKS Starring Matthew Mucha and Taylor Okey Announces Second Season

Second Act Snacks, a digital series following Matthew "Mooch" Mucha (Harmony) and Taylor Okey (Bandstand), will return to Broadstream for a second season. New episodes will be available to stream on Friday, June 24, 2022 exclusively on the new, free-for-user streaming platform (https://broad.stream).

Mooch and Taylor are back on your screens to bring you another season of the hit web series, Second Act Snacks! Join them as they search for more real life versions of Broadway's best foods. From that perfect slice of Jersey Boys pizza to a delicious ice cream dessert that Dear Evan Hansen fans are going to love - you're not going to want to miss this. Follow @secondactsnacks and @broad.stream to stay updated on season two and more!

The first season of Second Act Snacks is currently available, for free, on Broadstream. Audiences can stream the premiere of season 2 exclusively on Broadstream this Friday, June 24.

ABOUT BROADSTREAM:

Broadstream is a new free-for-the-user, arts and arts adjacent streaming platform featuring professional content created by and starring diverse voices. Launched this winter, the new streaming platform now presents over 200 original content pieces, and spans genres including theater, comedy, music, spoken word, politics, fandom and more. Broadstream proudly empowers and features artists who have too often been historically marginalized, dedicating their platform to amplifying their voices and highlighting art that meets the moment in pursuit of artistic justice. The platform is free to the user with no financial barrier to entry.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

www.broad.stream

BIOS

MATTHEW MUCHA (MOOCH) is a New York City-based actor and the co-creator/co-host of Second Act Snacks. MMC BFA in Acting and Musical Theatre graduate. Off-Broadway: Harmony (NYTF, dir. Warren Carlyle). National Tour: Bandstand (First National), Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (World Premiere, First National). Selected Regional Credits: Memphis (CFRT), The Sound of Music (ASF), Tuck Everlasting (SSTI).

Outside of acting, Matthew has worked on the social media teams for Super Awesome Friends, LLC. and the Broadway Podcast Network. Additionally, he has served as the social media manager for Harmony (Off-Broadway Production), Guys Who Like Musicals (BPN), Loveville High (BPN), and The Theatre Podcast (BPN). @matthewmucha

Matthew is also the co-founder of Snack Time Studios, a visual media-based production company responsible for the creation of Second Act Snacks; a popular web series that combines the worlds of food, theatre, and travel into one singular series, for which he serves as the co-creator, co-host, social media manager, and producer. The first season of the series is now streaming exclusively on Broadstream, with a second season currently in post-production to be released mid-2022.

TAYLOR OKEY is a New York City based actor, singer, educator, director, and producer. He was most recently seen on the first national tour of the Tony Award Winning Broadway musical Bandstand. He's appeared on stages across the country in shows like The Bridges of Madison County, Side Show, Big Fish, Carousel, Altar Boyz!, and Hair, among others.

As an educator, he frequently serves as a guest clinician and adjudicator for high schools across the country, focusing specifically on healthy vocal techniques, storytelling through song, and audition techniques and preparation. Furthermore, with nearly a decade of experience as a private vocal and acting coach, Taylor currently coaches students across the country, both remotely in an online setting, and in person. He holds a BM in Music Education from Elmhurst University in Elmhurst, IL, and an MFA in Acting and Musical Theatre from The Boston Conservatory. He currently resides in New York City.

Taylor is also the co-founder of Snack Time Studios, a visual media-based production company responsible for the creation of Second Act Snacks; a popular web series that combines the worlds of food, theatre, and travel into one singular series, for which he serves as the co-creator, co-host, director, and producer. The first season of the series is now streaming exclusively on Broadstream, with a second season currently in post-production to be released mid-2022.

JAMIE BARTOLETT is a New York City-based actor and producer. She graduated from Marymount Manhattan College as Valedictorian with a BFA in Acting and a minor in Business Management. She has appeared in various NYC theatre productions (New York Winter Fest, The American Theatre of Actors, Manhattan Rep Theatre), short films and webseries' (End of Day).

Jaime is also the co-founder of Snack Time Studios, a visual media-based production company responsible for the creation of Second Act Snacks; a popular web series that combines the worlds of food, theatre, and travel into one singular series, for which she serves as the executive producer. The first season of the series is now streaming exclusively on Broadstream, with a second season currently in post-production to be released mid-2022.