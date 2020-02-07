Rough Draft Festival 2020 Presents Jermaine Rowe's THE CHILDREN FROM THE BLUE MOUNTAIN - A New Musical

Now in its 7th year, the Rough Draft Festival is a celebration of meaningful work in development by a diverse array of talented artists and incredible companies.

Each year they select compelling and impactful projects to continue to develop these works-in-progress, which in performance are tantamount to finished products. This year they are thrilled to present a fascinating and dynamic cohort of shows that are as diverse in form as they are in content and cover a wide range of themes.

THE CHILDREN FROM THE BLUE MOUNTAIN with book/music/lyrics by Jermaine Rowe, directed by Teisha Duncan and with musical direction by Jerome Morris, showcases the new vision of the Afro-Caribbean musical. It intertwines folklore character Anansi and Jack Mandora as they contend to capture the power within all trapped stories. This workshop invites the audience into the spirit of the world using traditions folk (Kumina, Dinki-mini), dancehall, soca and pocomania and explores the journeying relationship between mother and son, friendship and sacrifices, while investigating the eternal question, "What is the cost of following your dreams"

Cast to be announced soon.

More information can be found at https://lpac.nyc/2020-work-in-progress





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You