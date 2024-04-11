Repertorio Español Reveals Winners of the New York Community Trust 2024-2025 Van Lier Fellowship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Repertorio Español will showcase the performances of two young and ambitious directors. They will be able to use the organization's artistic and technical resources and work alongside Repertorio's staff and Company to present their productions. The first show will premiere on Friday, August 2nd, 2024.

The Van Lier Directing Fellowship, sponsored by The New York Community Trust, is designed to support emerging Latinx/Latiné directors living in New York. Repertorio offers mentorship and guidance to the directors and provides them with an opportunity to mount a professional production at Repertorio.

WINNERS OF THE 2024-2025 NEW YORK COMMUNITY TRUST VAN LIER FELLOWSHIP

BIBIANA TORRES

Bibiana (she/her/ella) is a director and administrator from Puerto Rico and Chicago interested in new work and magical realism onstage. She is currently a Development Associate at New York Theatre Workshop, after completing the 2050 Administrative Fellowship in the 22/23 season. She got her B.A. in Sociology and Theatre & Performance Studies from Yale University, where she majored in directing and reproductive politics in Latin-America. Directing credits include Keen Company's Keen Teens Festival, The Green Room 42, Emerging Artists' Theatre Spark Festival, the Yale Dramatic Association, and the Yale Playwrights' Festival.

"Breaking into directing is so challenging because there's no audition process. You're dependent on someone taking a chance on you and your vision, so you can get experience to get the next gig. The Van Lier Fellowship at Repertorio not only offers emerging directors the chance to lead a full production process but makes room for Latiné perspectives and the bilingual canon in an over crowded industry." - Van Lier Fellow, Bibiana Torres

JEAN CARLO YUNÉN ARÓSTEGUI

Jean Carlo (he/him/él) is a theater and XR director originally from the Dominican Republic who is attracted to stories where humanity and ideology are in conflict, utilizing humor as a disarming tool for healing. He has associate/assistant directed in regional theaters such as Seattle Rep, OSF, Cincinnati Playhouse, and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. He has been an SDCF Observer, Williamstown Boris Sagal Fellow, Drama League Director's Project Alumni, and an inaugural artist-in-residence for the XR2C2 in Cannes, France. He holds an MFA in directing from UCLA and BA in film from the University of Notre Dame.

"I'm honored by the opportunity given through the Van Lier program to add my voice to the creative landscape of New York as a young, emerging artist. To highlight the city's cultural diversity through the arts and this program is an exciting opportunity and I'm excited to play a small part in the city's bustling arts scene." - Van Lier Fellow, Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui

SUMMER 2024 VAN LIER PRODUCTIONS

LA MUERTE Y LA DONCELLA

(Death and the Maiden)

By Ariel Dorfman

Directed by Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui

La muerte y la doncella follows Paulina Salas as she comes face to face with whom she believes to be her former torturer when she was kidnapped by her country's tyrannical regime fifteen years prior. Never having received justice, she takes manners into her own hands to force a confession out of him, to the disdain of her husband whose new job may be on the line if word of Paulina's actions were to get out.

PERFORMANCES:

Friday, August 2, 2024, 7 PM

Saturday, August 3, 2024, 8 PM

Sunday, August 4, 2024, 3 PM

Saturday, August 10, 2024, 8 PM

Sunday, August 11, 2024, 3 PM

LA PASIÓN SEGÚN ANTÍGONA PÉREZ

(The Passion of Antígona Pérez)

By Luis Rafael Sánchez

Directed by Bibiana Torres

In this adaptation of Sophocles' Greek tragedy, the titular Antigone is a Latin-American revolutionary, kept as a political prisoner by her country's General Creón for the crime of giving proper burial to two of her fellow rebels. While Creón alternates between torture and emotional appeal to pressure her into confession, Antígona's defiance is an ode to the real women who lead the resistance against dictatorships in Latin-America.

PERFORMANCES:

Friday, August 16, 2024, 7 PM

Saturday, August 17, 2024, 8 PM

Sunday, August 18, 2024, 3 PM

Saturday, August 24, 2024, 8 PM

Sunday, August 25, 2024, 3 PM

GENERAL INFORMATION & TICKETS

By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc