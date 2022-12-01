Rattlestick Theater to Host Community Conversation With Cast of THE GETT
Moderated by Executive Artistic Director Daniella Topol, the conversation will include Ben Edelman, Liba Vaynberg, and more.
Rattlestick Theater will present a community conversation following the 7:00pm performance of The Gett on Friday, December 2nd, 2022.
Moderated by Executive Artistic Director Daniella Topol, the conversation will include Ben Edelman (The Chosen, Angels in America, Instinct, The Good Wife), Liba Vaynberg (NBC's New Amsterdam, CBS's Madam Secretary, HBO's The Plot Against America, and The Deuce), Luis Vega (Blue Bloods, Change Agent, Hindsight, The Good Fight) and Jennifer Westfeldt (Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, Holding the Baby, Kissing Jessica Stein).
Written by emerging playwright Liba Vaynberg, The Gett is a deeply personal story that raises key questions about love, loss, and personal regeneration post-crisis. The play follows IDA as she navigates her relationships with her community, her religion, and herself in the wake of her divorce from her husband, BAAL. The Gett takes a bold, authentic look at complex issues in contemporary American Judaism by reimagining sacred texts in personal and poetic ways.
The Gett is co-commissioned by Brooklyn Jews, Congregation Beth Elohim, and Rattlestick Theater.
For more information, please visit Rattlestick.org.
About Rattlestick Theater
Founded in 1994, Rattlestick Theater produces ambitious plays to inspire empathy and provoke conversation that will lead to positive social change. Rattlestick Theater has a deep commitment to producing fierce works in partnership with community organizations that challenge and stimulate audiences to confront the complexities of our culture. Notable productions include Arturo Luís Soria's Ni Mi Madre, Mansa Ra's In The Southern Breeze, Jonathan Payne & Martin Boross' Addressless, Diana Oh's {mylingerieplay}, Dael Orlandersmith's Until the Flood, Samuel D. Hunter's The Few and Lewiston/Clarkston, Jesse Eisenberg's The Revisionist, Jonathan Tolins' Buyer and Cellar, Adam Rapp's The Hallway Trilogy, and Martyna Majok's Ironbound.
Rattlestick Theater produces mainstage productions, creates artistic development opportunities for artists to hone their craft, and provides opportunities for artists to engage with innovative work through residencies, fellowships, and special performances.
More Hot Stories For You
November 30, 2022
See photos of Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern presenting T. Adamson the 2022-23 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award. Adamson was presented with the award at The Vineyard's Emerging Artists Celebration on Tuesday, November 15.
Alec The Third To Host PAAL Gala Honoring Shanta Thake Of Lincoln Center
November 30, 2022
Alec The Third (Bushwick Variety Show) will perform and host Parent Artist Advocacy League's first gala at A.R.T./New York's Mezzanine Theater. Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, will receive PAAL's first Leader in Care award.
Frankie Grande to Depart TITANIQUE in December
November 30, 2022
Frankie Grande will play his final performance as Victor Garber in Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre on December 22.
Video: Watch the Final Episode of HERE'S TO THE LADIES WHO - Full Series Now Available
November 30, 2022
Watch the final episode of the docuseries Here’s To The Ladies Who, produced by The Broadway Women’s Alliance and YesAnd Productions. This episode marks the finale of the six-episode series.
Photos: Go Inside the 2022 Fred Ebb Award Ceremony
November 30, 2022
See photos from the eighteenth annual Fred Ebb Award ceremony. Julia Riew was the recipient of the Fred Ebb Award. The award, named in honor of the late award-winning lyricist Fred Ebb, was presented by Beth Leavel on Monday November 28th from 6-8pm at a by-invitation-only ceremony in the Penthouse Lounge of The American Airlines Theater.