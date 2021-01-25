Rattlestick Announces New Episodes of MTA RADIO PLAYS, VILLAGE SONG Cycle, and More February Events

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has announced details for new episodes of MTA Radio Plays along with several free online events in February. The activities highlight new and necessary theatrical voices while also deepening connections between audiences and artists in new and meaningful ways.

MTA Radio Plays, a series of audio dramas created to honor and celebrate the people that keep New York City running, launched on December 14 to critical acclaim. The New York Times called the project, "a love letter to city life in pre-pandemic times." MTA Radio Plays features the work of 17 playwrights. Each episode is inspired by a stop along the MTA's 2 Train Line and each writer has selected a stop that reflects their own experience. Conceived and curated by playwright Ren Dara Santiago (The Siblings Play), episodes 4-6 will debut on January 27 and features the work of David Zheng, Guadalís Del Carmen, and TJ Weaver, directed by Dominic Colón. Tickets to the complete series are $15 and can be purchased at https://www.rattlestick.org/.

Village Song, 17 new original songs by NYU'S 2nd-year Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, will launch in three installments in February (Feb 1, 8, and 15). This original series investigates the iconic West Village with new works about the people, places, and ideas that evoke the unique and inspiring living history of The Village, and is presented in partnership with Village Preservation. These songs are inspired by a myriad of topics including Allen Ginserg's poem Kaddish, the 1961 ban of folk music in Washington Square Park, and Alex Haley's work on Malcolm X's autobiography.

On February 4, composer, director, and actor Troy Anthony and playwright and actor Ngozi Anyanwu host Open Play, a monthly series that gives any and every artist of any discipline a chance to share 5 minutes of live work including song, monologue, scene, and more. Anthony returns on February 16 with Artist's Chat: Me and Black Lives Matter which will showcase the work of six artists under 21 who were selected through an open submissions process of a new initiative entitled "Me and Black Lives Matter."



Tony-Nominated, Obie and Lortel Award-winning actor Kathleen Chalfant will lead a Masterclass in Acting on February 26. Known for her Broadway performance in Angels in America and recently seen in Rattlestick's Novenas for A Lost Hospital, Chalfant is bringing her multi-medium acting techniques, tips, and wisdom to the Rattlestick community.

Throughout the month of February, Rattlestick will host a broad range of conversations including an informal information session on COVID vaccinations and testing on February 5 with Rattlestick's Board Chair Jeff Thamkittikasem, the Director of NYC'S Mayor's Office of Operations. On February 8, hosts Sam Morreale, Kazem Ghouchani, and Danilo Gambini will lead an open forum conversation in response to the inauguration of President-Elect Biden as we head into Black History Month. Global Gab, a monthly cross-cultural conversation produced by the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon, returns on February 23 with a candid conversation delving into the complications of finding love as an immigrant.

All events, except MTA Radio Plays, are free. Please visit www.rattlestick.org for more information. Additional event details follow.

RATTLESTICK'S JANUARY - FEBRUARY 2021 EVENTS

January 27

MTA Radio Plays: Episodes 4-6

Tickets are $15 for the complete series

MTA Radio Plays is a series of audio dramas created to honor and celebrate the people that keep New York City running. Conceived and curated by playwright Ren Dara Santiago (The Siblings Play), MTA Radio Plays features the work of 17 playwrights. Each episode is inspired by a stop along the MTA's 2 Train Line and each writer has selected a stop that reflects their own experience, in whatever style they choose.



Written by David Zheng, Episode 4: Jackson Avenue is directed by Dominic Colón and features the vocal talent of Amelia Fowler, Xavier Galva, Robert Lee Leng, Cesar Rosado, and Julissa Contreras with musician Yank$. Episode 5: 149th and Grand Concourse is written by Guadalís Del Carmen, directed by Dominic Colón and features the vocal talents of Jared Wayne Gladly, Christin Eve Cato, Alisha Espinosa, Cedric Leiba Jr, Victor B Almanzar, Lynnette R Freeman, Carlos Andrickson, and Julissa Contreras. Written by: TJ Weaver, Episode 6: 125th Street is directed by Dominic Colón and features the vocal talents of Lynnette R Freeman, Jared Wayne Gladly, Chris Herbie Holland, Dominic Colón, and Julissa Contreras. These episodes are sound designed and engineered by Twi McCallum.



MTA Radio Plays is made possible with the generous support of the Battin Foundation, the Howard Gilman Foundation, and the Venturous Theater Fund of the Tides Foundation with additional individual support by Willy Holtzman & Sylvia Shepard and Jeffrey Steinman & Jody Falco.



February 1

Village Song, Part 1

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater presents new work from second-year students of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts who explore The Village through song, spoken word, poetry, and imagery. Village Song investigates the iconic West Village with new works about the people, places, and ideas that evoke the unique and inspiring living history of The Village. Participants include Clare Bierman, Dahlak Brathwaite, Katie Hazdovac, William Karras, Earl Marrows, Maggie Moe, Sam Norman, Mikey Rosenbaum, Brooke Trumm, and Joshua Vranas. This series is produced by Amy C. Burgess, and directed by Marella Martin Koch.

February 4 at 8pm

Open Play

Composer and actor Troy Anthony and playwright and actor Ngozi Anyanwu host Open Play, a monthly series that gives any and every artist of any discipline a chance to share 5 minutes of live work including song, monologue, scene, and more. Open Play is designed for those who know Rattlestick and for those who do not (yet) to find collaborators and community. This space is open to the public to listen.

February 5 at 4pm

CITY CHAT with Jeff Thamkittikasem

Join Rattlestick's Board Chair, Jeff Thamkittikasem, Director of NYC'S Mayor's Office of Operations, for an informal information session on vaccinations and testing.

February 8

Village Song, Part 2

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater presents new work from second-year students of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts who explore The Village through song, spoken word, poetry, and imagery. Village Song investigates the iconic West Village with new works about the people, places, and ideas that evoke the unique and inspiring living history of The Village. Participants include Joe Badore, Carrie Caffrey, Katherine Cartusciello, Elyse Douglas, Janey Miles Feingold, Spencer Grubbe, Nori Hung, Anastasia Johnson, and Andrew Strano. This series is produced by Amy C. Burgess, and directed by Marella Martin Koch.

February 8 at 5pm

Community Conversation: Emerging for the Moment

Hosted by Sam Morreale with Kazem Ghouchani and Danilo Gambini

This past year has found our nation living through new historic moments almost every single month. Each day brings uncertainty, and it is for this reason that next month's Community Conversation will remain unprogrammed. Instead, let's emerge for the moment! We'll be coming off the inauguration of President-Elect Biden and his administration and entering into Black History Month. Rather than pretend we know what's to come and what will be on our minds, let's prepare for a space to hold one another and whatever bags we may be carrying from what is sure to be a doozy of a political experience.

February 15

Village Song, Part 3

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater presents new work from second-year students of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts who explore The Village through song, spoken word, poetry, and imagery. Village Song investigates the iconic West Village with new works about the people, places, and ideas that evoke the unique and inspiring living history of The Village. Participants include Alex Becker, Zane Bridewell, Amber Delaluz, Alstrael Evans, Erika Ji, Bela Kawalec, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, Erica Molfetto, Eliza Randall, Mikey Rosenbaum, Yuri Shibata, Andrew Strano, and Sinan Usta. This series is produced by Amy C. Burgess, and directed by Marella Martin Koch.

February 16 at 5pm

Artist's Chat: Me and Black Lives Matter

Composer, director, and actor Troy Anthony, alongside producer Danilo Gambini, bring together six young artists who present work made in conversation with the Black Lives Matter movement. The artists were selected through an open submission process and were mentored by Anthony to devise this performance.

February 23 at 7pm

Global Gab presents Find Love as an Immigrant

Rattlestick and New York Theatre Salon are pleased to present this month's Global Gab with hosts actor Jody Doo and dramaturg Salma S. Zohdi. The discussion will center on the taboo topic of navigating one's love life when you're on a limited-term work visa in the United States. The candid conversation will delve into the complications of finding love as an immigrant.

February 26 at 2-3:30pm

Master Class with Kathleen Chalfant

Join Tony Nominated, Obie and Lortel Award-winning actor Kathleen Chalfant for a Masterclass in Acting. Known for her Broadway performance in Angels in America and recently seen in Rattlestick's Novenas for A Lost Hospital, Chalfant is bringing her multi-medium acting techniques, tips, and wisdom to the Rattlestick community. Select attendees will work on monologues of their choice. All artists of any acting background are encouraged to attend.