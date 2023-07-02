REGARDING THE DISAPPEARANCE OF AMY to Premiere at Peter Jay Sharp Theater This Month

The play centers around Amy Ginart, a high school student, who has mysteriously disappeared.

"Regarding the Disappearance of Amy" is set to make its Off-Broadway debut this summer over a three-night limited engagement at The Peter Jay Sharp Theater on West 42nd Street.

The play centers around Amy Ginart, a high school student, who has mysteriously disappeared. As part of the ongoing investigation, the police interrogate Amy's acquaintances. The inquiries help each member of the audience form a unique image of who Amy is and shed light into who may be responsible for her disappearance. Amy's characterization via unreliable secondhand accounts enables the play to explore the power of perception and how stereotypes and memory shift the way we see the world.

Written by Idalia Basterra and directed by Kyle Pleasant (Honorable Mention for Excellence in Theater Education presented by the Tony Awards), "Regarding the Disappearance of Amy" stars Mia Topalian as Sheila, Sammy Dell as Spencer, Catherine Quirico as Amy, Nicholas Matos as Simon, Lilian Rebelo as Serena, and David Fine as Detective Nemo. Understudies include Ruby Griffin and Brendan Lin. This young and talented cast, orchestrated by Mr. Pleasant into his unique vision and enveloped by Producer Eduardo Jimenez Pons's nuanced technical schemes that support the unique narrative, promises to deliver an engaging, immersive, and all-around extraordinary theatrical experience.

Regarding the Disappearance of Amy

July 27, 28, and 29
Peter Jay Sharp Theater
416 W 42nd St floor 4, New York, NY 10036

Get your tickets at: Click Here or Click Here




