RED RAINBOW by Azure D. Osborne-Lee to be Presented by Waterwell's New Works Lab

Waterwell will present the 2021 New Works Lab world-premiere production of Red Rainbow by Azure D. Osborne-Lee (Mirrors, Crooked Parts, Glass), directed by Kevin R. Free (Welcome to Nightvale, "Gemma & the Bear").



The production will run from April 29 to May 1, 2021 on Vimeo. General Admission tickets are currently on sale for $20 each at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-rainbow-new-works-lab-21-tickets-150262779017.



Each year Waterwell commissions a new full-length play by an emerging playwright written specifically for the actors in their senior year in the Drama Program at the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan, New York. Designed to stimulate the creation of high-quality new plays for young actors, the New Works Lab offers emerging and established playwrights the chance to develop their work with the support of professional directors and designers and a cast of exceptionally talented high school artists. The students, in turn, not only get to experience the new play development process, but do so by collaborating with an exciting new voice in the American theater. Through this opportunity, they learn to embrace change and surprise, to stay curious and compassionate, and to feel the power of their own voice and their own story - skills that will serve them in whatever profession they choose to pursue. Since its inaugural production in 2011, Waterwell's New Works Lab has commissioned plays from Stephen Karam, Bekah Brunstetter, Qui Nguyen, Dael Orlandersmith, Mona Mansour, and Sinead Daly, among others.



In Red Rainbow, Covid-19 has hit New York and the entire city is under quarantine. Nathaniel has decided to drag his best friend Ixchel out of bed to go on an adventure. When the two investigate a strange phenomenon in Ixchel's basement, they are transported to a world that affords them both the chance to overcome the past and step into the future. Red Rainbow is a predominantemente English-language adventure for 2020 and beyond.



"It's been a pleasure to work with the Waterwell drama students, who have channeled the challenges of the past year into telling this story with radical honesty, responsibility, and total commitment," said Azure D. Osborne-Lee. "Together we've embarked upon an important and healing adventure, and I'm beyond proud to be part of the artistic journey for these young, developing actors."



"Waterwell's annual New Works Lab allows these immensely talented student-actors the opportunity to learn firsthand the power in making a new play come to life for the first time ever," said Heather Lanza, Director of Education and Artistic Director of the Waterwell Drama Program. "After a year living through the hardships of the pandemic, it is important now more than ever to have young actors work on plays that are timely, responsive to the world around us, and make space for self-expression and creativity."



The cast of Red Rainbow is comprised of Waterwell Drama Program and PPAS students past and present: Ethan Balan, Kinah Britton, Honesti Grant, Bernardo Manzolillo, Mia Pabon, Image Patterson, Jordan Samuels and Molly Sannoo.



The world premiere production features costume design by Haydee Zelideth, sound design by Germán Martinez, video design by Katherine Freer, mask and props design by Najee Haynes-Follins, and stage management by Kaelin Fuld, with Romo Hallahan serving as broadcast designer and technician.