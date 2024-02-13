RAE BOURBON'S FINAL COMEBACK TOUR Will Receive an Industry Presentation Starring Drew Droege

Two-time Emmy Award winner Kim Powers' brand-new play with music, Rae Bourbon's Final Comeback Tour, will have an industry presentation on Monday, March 11th at 4pm at The Producers Club (358 W. 44th. between 8th and 9th). The show stars Drew Droege (Titanique, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns) with music direction by Micah Young (Spring Awakening, Fun Home) and direction by award-winning WILL NUNZIATA (The Old Guitarist film starring Dominic Chianese, White Rose: The Musical off-Broadway and Figaro: An Original Musical later this year on the West End).

How did one of the world's most infamous drag performers go from three sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall to 99 years behind bars for murder? That's the insane true story behind Rae Bourbon's Final Comeback Tour, now being brought to life in a tour-de-force performance by Drew Droege. From jail, Rae makes a last-minute appeal and nightclub-style-confession to his captive audience of fellow inmates for release, understanding, and remembrance. Attention must be paid – and you'll laugh your ass off (and cry a little) while doing it.

Industry interested in attending should RSVP by Monday February 26th to raebourbonplay@gmail.com.