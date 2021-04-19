QUEENS FOR A CAUSE Takes to the Screen Tonight, Featuring Jackie Cox, Amanda D'Archangelis, Emily Bautista and More

Tonight, April 19th, 2021 8PM EST, QUEENS FOR A CAUSE takes to the screen! The revamped Leg Up On Life original show will feature brand new performances to raise money for the organizations Artist Grant and Scholarship Programs. The show will be hosted by Jackie Cox from Ru Paul's Drag Race season 12 and Leg Up On Life Executive Director, Daniel Gold. To make a tax-deductible donation to the Artist Grant and Scholarship Programs head to www.leguponlife.org/donate

QUEENS FOR A CAUSE will return to NYC nightlife every other month starting this summer with a new theme and new organization to donate too each month. Throughout the show there will be 4 Drag Artists and Female-identifying or Non-Binary vocalists with 4 dancers backing them up throughout the night.

This one-time virtual addition will raise funds for the new Scholarship and Artist Grant Programs to help facilitate and alleviate monetary burdens of artists, especially focusing on artists in the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.

This will be the second event since the organization's relaunch as an official 501(c)(3) not-for-profit status was achieved. Leg Up On Life will stream QUEENS FOR A CAUSE on Monday, April 19th with hosts Jackie Cox (Ru Paul's Drag Race Season 12) and Leg Up On Life founder Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon and Beauty and The Beast National Tours) on the organization's website www.leguponlife.org/queensforacausevirtual and its YouTube.

Not only can audience members stream from our YouTube or website but if in the NYC area you can attend socially distant and CDC guidelines following watch parties. Hosted by our headliners one will take place at REBAR Chelsea with Black Widow. The second, at The Liberty NYC hosted by Hibiscus and Janae Saisquois.

Headlining talents include: Amanda D'Archangelis (Single Rider, The Radium Girls: A Jawdropping New Musical, and Coming Attraction), Black Widow, Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon), Hibiscus (Miss Stonewall 2018), Janae Saquois, Kayla Davion (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress The Musical, King Kong), and Kiki Ball-Change.

Additional performers who graciously donated their time and talents include: Alexa De Barr (West Side Story), Annelise Baker (Jagged Little Pill), Becca Robinson, Caitlin Sheppard (Sesame Street LIVE! Make Your Magic), Cameron Edris (CATS and Miss Saigon National Tours), Charlotte McKinley (Knicks City Dancers), Christine Sienicki (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Clinton Foster, Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Rock Of Ages), Demarius Copes (Hamilton National Tour and Mean Girls), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice), Erica Messonnier (Cinderella National Tour), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Frozen and Beauty and the Beast National Tours), Hillary Porter (Hello Dolly National Tour and A Bronx Tale), Jacqueline Agrusa, Jennifer Thiessen (Saturday Night Fever National Tour), Joe Beauregard (Kinky Boots National Tour, Frozen and Moulin Rouge! The Broadway Musical), Jonny Ramirez, Kaylee Olson (Bullets Over Broadway and Anything Goes National Tours), Kelly Berman, Kenneth Michael Murray (An American In Paris and Anastasia National Tours, Paramour), Lucas Parada, Lyric Danae (Lion King National Tour), Marissa Lynn Horton (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Mary-Angela Granberry, Meghan Faddis (Hamilton Chicago), Meghan Sanett (In The Heights Movie), Melody Rose (CATS National Tour), Michael Anthony Sylvester, Nina Hudson (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Samantha Pollino (Head Over Heels, Bliss The Musical, Hamilton Chicago Company), Shannon Walsh (Elf and Wizard Of Oz National Tours), Shaun-Avery Williams, Stephanie Bissonnette (Mean Girls), Susie Carroll (The Prom and Mean Girls), Talia Dooz, Tre Jones, Whitney Renee, and Zachary Bigelow (Something Rotten National Tour), and Zach Eisenberg. Full program to become is live and available on the Leg Up On Life website. www.leguponlife.org/queensforacausevirtual

The show features choreography by the organization's founder, Daniel Gold who had the assistance of Caitlin Sheppard, Jennifer Thiessen, Kelly Berman, and Stephanie Bissonnette. Although the show is hosted live it will include the film and edit work of Full Out Creative, Jacob Hiss, John Dargan, NB Studios NY, Tim Fuchs Photography, Andrew Barret Cox, and Alexa Marie Visualz for the pre-recorded performances. All performances were shot using COVID-19 guidelines.

Leg Up On Life's Scholarship Program is meant to award applicants with financial aid towards education in an arts field of study. Oftentimes, one of the most pivotal moments in the life of a member of the LGBTQIA+ community is when they decide to come out. This can be a defining moment in a person's life depending on how their loved ones react. One reaction that is often seen is the loss of support by family members or community. With that in mind, Leg Up On Life has created these scholarships to aid LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC community members with the financial burden that can come from the choice to pursue a higher education in an arts field. This will include college programs, masters programs, and certificate programs. https://www.leguponlife.org/scholarships

Leg Up On Life's Artist Grant Program is geared to help all artists flourish in producing their own work. The grants will help offset costs and alleviate some of the strains that many artists face. "As a performer, creator and now 4 year producer for the Leg Up On Life benefits it really puts into perspective how artists can be turned off from putting their own work(s) out there because of financial strain. There are also many times where inequality in grants awards are seen based on people's gender identity, race, or sexuality. In an effort to be a helpful source for all communities we have several different grants that are available to applicants that will give some sort of financial ease no matter what your identity as a human or artist may be." says founder, Daniel Gold. https://www.leguponlife.org/grants

Leg Up On Life Mission Statement: "Leg Up On Life is an artistic organization that strives to create an inclusive community through the performing and visual arts. Leg Up On Life's events and shows promote artistic collaboration, while raising funds for organizations that directly aid the LGBTQIA+ communities. Additionally, Leg Up On Life provides grants and scholarships to support queer identifying people in their artistic endeavors. Ultimately, Leg Up On Life's support promotes the use of arts collaboration and activism to help further progress for human rights while bringing a source of light to all communities."

Leg Up On Life passionately plans to move forward to help celebrate and support its community. If you would like to take part in its growth please head to the official Leg Up On Life donation page to make a tax-deductible donation or submission page to find ways to volunteer or celebrate with us. www.leguponlife.org/donate