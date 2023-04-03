Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

QUAIL TALES Joins The Players Theatre For Comedy Residency

The show is now residence at The Players Theatre in Manhattan, with dates scheduled throughout the rest of 2023.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Quail Tales is an absurd and magical comedy extravaganza for the digital age! Created by Christine Stoddard, the show is now residence at The Players Theatre in Manhattan, with dates scheduled throughout the rest of 2023.

The next show will take place on April 21. Here's the cast:

• Christine Stoddard (playwright)
India Stachyra (director)
• Daniel Costanza
• María Fernanda
• Abigail Gabor
• Clay Horwitz
• Sridhar Maruvada
• Julia Real
• Jehiny Rodriguez
• Christine Snow

On February 11, 2023, the show premiered at The Players Theatre in New York City for a night of outrageous and magical comedy plays written by Christine Stoddard and performed by the rambunctious Quail Bell Crew. Audiences enjoyed the one-act play "Cyber Cinderella" and selections from the longer works "Forget Fairytales" and "Hashtag Mountain Girl," as seen at the Broadway Comedy Club. The 10-minute play "Cicada" was also in the mix, making its New York premiere. With a full house, Quail Tales was invited to join The Players Theatre as part of its comedy residency, with a monthly show for the remainder of 2023. Future shows will take place April 21, May 13, June 24, July 29, August 19, September 23, October 14, November 25, and December 15. Every show is different!

Quail Tales is produced by Quail Bell Press & Productions, a multi-faceted arts, entertainment & media company. Quail Bell creates plays, books, films, and more. Based in Brooklyn, Quail Bell is the brainchild of Christine Stoddard, who originally founded the studio to publish Quail Bell Magazine.

Previous Quail Bell plays have appeared at the Greenwich Village Comedy Club, Gene Frankel Theatre, Arts On Site, Fulton Theatre, and beyond, from New York City to Lancaster, PA.

​Tickets to the April 21st Quail Tales show are available Click Here.




