Puerto Rican Drag King RAMON to Make Times Square Debut in THE RAMON SHOW: SPIRITUAL CHEERLEADING 101

Award-winning West Coast drag king sensation Ramón will star in THE RAMON SHOW: SPIRITUAL CHEERLEADING 101. Written and performed by Ruby Marez and originally directed for the stage by Rachael Mason, it will run for one performance only on Thursday, September 14 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theater (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street -- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2,3 trains at 42nd Street). Tickets are $22 for general admission or $30 for reserved VIP seating and a meet-and-greet/photo op. Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue. To purchase tickets, call 212-352-3101 or visit Click Here.

THE RAMON SHOW is a one-of-a kind, interactive show featuring Puerto Rican drag king Ramón, a spiritual leader who leads the audience through the fun, internationally renowned seminar "Spiritual Cheerleading 101" where you learn to become your own cheerleader. Part comedy show, part self-help seminar with a touch of game show thrown in, you'll leave this show feeling better than when you arrived! Audience participation is welcomed and always optional.

Ramón is a joy expert and bad mood buster who has studied theater under Mike Nichols, comedy in Italy, and trauma with Gabor Mate and Peter Levine. Imagine Mr. Rogers gone drag mixed with Pee Wee's Playhouse gone Puerto Rican and you've got Ramón! He has performed at various music festivals and studied improv and sketch at U.C.B., LA and NY.

Ruby Marez is not just a triple threat, but a quintuple threat as a comedian, drag performer, actor, writer, and first-generation Latina. Her magnetic energy and hilarious performances have earned her numerous accolades in theater, film and television writing. Her solo show "The Ramón Show: Spiritual Cheerleading 101" has garnered critical acclaim and won multiple awards at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2022, including "Best Immersive and Games Show," "Pick of The Fringe," and a "Producers Encore Award." Ruby currently tours this award-winning, audience-interactive show to colleges, theaters, mental wellness communities, and various venues across the United States. And when she's not entertaining audiences with her solo show, she's bringing her drag king Ramón, to festivals, comedy shows, and immersive, interactive events.Ruby is also a multi-talented writer, co-writing the original comedic pilot "Year Zero," which was an I.F.P. finalist (now known as The Gotham Awards) in 2018. As an actor Ruby won Best Actress for the short film "Corações em Fogo" at the Culture and Diversity Film Festival in 2019. Ruby's also a published writer, with her essay on growing up as both Puerto Rican and Jewish in the Midwest featured in the book "What We Brought Back: Jewish Life After Birthright-Reflections by Alumni of Taglit-Birthright Israel Trips." Her sketch comedy duo, Arroz Con Pho, has performed at Second City L.A., in the Los Angeles Diversity in Comedy Fest, and most recently to a sold-out house at S.F.'s Sketchfest in 2023! She was recently cast in the narrative podcast Babalu which is an Official Selection for the Rhode Island International Film Festival! For upcoming shows, content and videos check out her website: www.rubymarez.com and on IG: @queenrubes