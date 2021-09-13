Public Theater Announces Second Black Theater Night, Offering Free Tickets to MERRY WIVES

Click Here for More Articles on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

The Public Theater has announced that it will host its second Black Theater Night this Wednesday, September 15, offering free tickets to its production of Merry Wives at the Delacorte Theatre.

If you would like join in, you can use code BTNMW to book in to the performance by visiting http://thepublic.nyc/mw & enter BTNMW in the "Promo Code" box by the calendar to unlock the 9/15 performance. Then select & book your seat(s).

Learn more at https://publictheater.org/productions/season/2021/sitp/merry-wives/.

If you would like join us, please use code BTNMW to book in to the performance by visiting https://t.co/hGayo4c5Yx & enter BTNMW in the "Promo Code" box by the calendar to unlock the 9/15 performance. Then select & book your seat(s). pic.twitter.com/NALnwyzSSk - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) September 10, 2021

MERRY WIVES is a fresh and joyous adaptation by Jocelyn Bioh of Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor, directed by Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali.

Set in South Harlem, amidst a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants, MERRY WIVES is a New York story about tricks of the heart, performed in the heart of the City-Central Park's magical Delacorte Theater. A raucous spinoff featuring the Bard's most beloved comic characters, this hilarious farce tells the story of the trickster Falstaff and the wily wives who outwit him in a new celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality.