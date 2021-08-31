Play-PerView Announces September Programming, Featuring THE MEDIEVALISTS and More

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Play-PerView has announced its streaming programming for September. The exciting offerings are:

On-Demand August 31st - September 14th

Play-PerView Replay: "Playing House" Reunion

Play-PerView presents a replay of their March 2021 Zoom reunion of the USA comedy series "Playing House" with series stars and co-creators Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair in Playdate: "A Playing House" Reunion. Joined by cast members Brad Morris ("Great News") Lindsay Sloane ("The Odd Couple") and Zach Woods ("Silicon Valley"), with additional guests Sandy Martin ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"), Brianne Howey ("Ginny and Georgia") and Marissa Jaret Winokur (TONY Winner, Hairspray) and additional surprise guests. This Play-PerView exclusive event featured a live-streamed reading of the Season One fan favorite episode "Bosephus and the Catfish," followed by a moderated discussion and Q&A for the audience led by Vulture comedy contributor and host of the podcast "Good One," Jesse David Fox.

Tickets available here. Net proceeds will benefit Feeding America.

September 18th @8pm (On-Demand until September 22nd)

The Medievalists

By Bill Corbett ("Mystery Science Theater 3000")

Directed by Casey Stangl (Award-winning director of theater, opera, and film)

A once-respected history scholar crashes and burns on the set of the cheesy TV series adapted from his work. His family rides in on a quest to save the day!

Featuring: Paget Brewster ("Criminal Minds"), Jason Ritter ("Gravity Falls"), Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul"), James Urbaniak ("Thom Pain (based on nothing)").

Tickets available here. Net proceeds will benefit the Vidiots Foundation.

September 29 @ 8pm (On-Demand Until October 3)

"The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage"

By Dan O'Brien

Directed by Christian Parker

Playwright Dan O'Brien's parents and siblings cut him off years ago. Leading him to investigate his own family's particular unhappiness in search of why. But is his pathological pursuit of the truth worth the risk to his sense of self and of the past? Featuring: Alex Draper ("Chicago Med") and Dan O'Brien.

Tickets are available here. Net proceeds will benefit Boston Court Pasadena.

