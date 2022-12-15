Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: TITANIQUE Reopens at the Daryl Roth Theatre, With 25th Anniversary TITANIC Celebration

Titanique plays an extended limited engagement through February 19, 2023.

Dec. 15, 2022  

On Tuesday night, December 13, the hit musical comedy Titanique celebrated its Reopening Night at the show's new home, the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square (101 E 15th St). The festivities also commemorated the 25th Anniversary of the blockbuster film Titanic, which was released in cinemas this week in 1997. Titanique audience members celebrated the milestone with a special pre-show red carpet cocktail reception, and were provided with sailor hats inside the theater. Following the performance - which elicited two standing ovations from the sold-out crowd, including one mid-show - theatergoers joined the cast in a post-curtain-call singalong of "My Heart Will Go On".

See photos below!

An irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, Titanique plays an extended limited engagement through February 19, 2023. The musical transferred to The Daryl Roth Theatre following two sold-out extensions of its Off-Broadway premiere engagement at the Asylum Theater, where it played from June 14 to November 13, 2022. Upon the show's reopening this week at the larger venue, People Magazine declared, "Just when you think it couldn't get better, Titanique makes you love it more, with a glow-up that makes the show even more impactful and irresistible. Yet, there's still a scrappy, endearing "let's put on a show" energy to it, that gives the musical its Titanic-sized charm. You're guaranteed to laugh your iceberg off."

Leading the cast of Titanique are original cast members and co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special") as Céline Dion, and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, "This is the Night") as Jack Dawson. They star alongside Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots) as Rose, Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) as Cal, Russell Daniels (80's Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, Desiree Rodriguez ("FBI", "New Amsterdam") as Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell Off B'way, Memphis the Musical Nat'l Tour) as The Iceberg, Completing the current cast are Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, Donnie Hammond, and Kristina Walz.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour; "RuPaul's Drag Race") and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night). Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the musical features Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell.

Photo credit: Chad David Kraus

Titanique
Marla Mindelle

Titanique
Marla Mindelle

Titanique
John Riddle

Titanique
Constantine Rousouli

Titanique
Constantine Rousouli and Carrie St. Louis

Titanique
Frankie Grande

Titanique
Creators of Titanique

Titanique
Frankie Grande and John Riddle

Titanique
Max Crumm

Titanique
Carrie St. Louis

Titanique
Griffin Maxwell Brooks and Blue Rose

Titanique
Zachariah Porter and Jonathan Carson

Titanique
Tommy Bracco and Joey Macli

Titanique
Milly Russo and Tyler McCall

Titanique
Melanie Sutrahada

Titanique
JessVal Ortiz

Titanique
Griffin Maxwell Brooks and Blue Rose

Titanique
Abby DePhillips

Titanique
Tye Blue

Titanique
Russell Daniels

Titanique
Nicholas Connell

Titanique
Kristina Walz and Brad Greer

Titanique
Frankie Grande and Daryl Roth

Titanique
Eva Price and Jennifer Weber

Titanique
Ellenore Scott

Titanique
Donnie Hammond, Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett

Titanique
Desiree Rodriguez

Titanique
Maddie Corman, Daryl Roth, and Julie Halston

Titanique
Avionce Hoyles

Titanique
The company

Titanique
John Riddle and castmates

Titanique
Frankie Grande and Joan Grande

Titanique
Sam Gravitte and Max von Essen

Titanique
Frankie Grande and Eva Price

Titanique
The company

Titanique
Curtain Call

Titanique
Curtain Call

Titanique
Curtain Call

Titanique
Curtain Call

Titanique
Curtain Call

Titanique
Curtain Call

Titanique
Curtain Call

Titanique
Curtain Call

Titanique
Curtain Call

Titanique
Curtain Call

Titanique
Curtain Call



share