Photos: Steven Skybell, Danny Kornfeld and More in AFTERMATH Off-Broadway

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​Aftermath, a new play written by David Zax and directed by Colton Pometta, officially opens this Saturday, October 24 at A.R.T./NY's Mezzanine Theatre. The strictly limited engagement continues through Sunday, November 8 only. Get a first look at photos!

28-year-old freelance journalist Josh Goldman has just survived a Taliban kidnapping in Afghanistan, and is recovering in his childhood home with his parents. As Josh struggles to reconnect with his family and make sense of what he's endured, we learn how the young journalist found the courage to take on his most dangerous assignment, and at what cost.

This timely drama examines questions of moral responsibility, privilege, and sacrifice in the context of global political conflict and family ties. Aftermath stars Danny Kornfeld, Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell, Jill Stern and Awesta Zarif.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 49 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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