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Photos: Steven Skybell, Danny Kornfeld and More in AFTERMATH Off-Broadway

The play by journalist David Zax also stars Jill Stern and Awesta Zarif in a limited engagement.

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Aftermath, a new play written by David Zax and directed by Colton Pometta, officially opens this Saturday, October 24 at A.R.T./NY's Mezzanine Theatre. The strictly limited engagement continues through Sunday, November 8 only. Get a first look at photos!

28-year-old freelance journalist Josh Goldman has just survived a Taliban kidnapping in Afghanistan, and is recovering in his childhood home with his parents. As Josh struggles to reconnect with his family and make sense of what he's endured, we learn how the young journalist found the courage to take on his most dangerous assignment, and at what cost.

This timely drama examines questions of moral responsibility, privilege, and sacrifice in the context of global political conflict and family ties. Aftermath stars Danny Kornfeld, Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell, Jill Stern and Awesta Zarif.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

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