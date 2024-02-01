Photos: See Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Urie & More at Out of the Box Theatrics' Season Launch Event

See photos of Nasia Thomas, Marc Kudisch, Brenda Braxton and more!

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Out of the Box Theatrics unveiled its 2024-2025 mainstage productions with a launch event, hosted by Michael Urie, on January 29, 2024.

Check out photos below! 

Attendees included Micahel Urie, Krysta Rodriguez, Nasia Thomas, Marc Kudisch, Brenda Braxton and more! 

OOTB will present the world premiere of Inspired By True Events, a new play by actor, writer and filmmaker Ryan Spahn, development director Michael Urie, and directed by Michael Herwitz (JOB); a revival of composer/lyricist Michael John LaChiusa’s See What I Wanna See, directed by Emilio Ramos (associate/assistant director for Broadway’s Parade, A Christmas Carol and The Light in the Piazza at Encores!), musical direction by Adam Rothenberg, and featuring an entirely AAPI cast; and the NY premiere of Call Me Abigail by Shelli Pentimal Bookler (The Shame Play, All the Dead Biddles).

OOTB will also present staged readings of Trash by James Caverly (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Andrew Morrill, and directed by Nathaniel Claridad; and Starstruck in partnership with Half Zip Productions by Tony Award nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) and Mary Ann Stratton, with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, and directed by Sherri Eden Barber, as part of the company’s Building the Box series.



