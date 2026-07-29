Photos: Sam Underwood and More in Rehearsals for THE REAL IVANOV

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The world premiere of The Real Ivanov, a 100-minute adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s first staged play, Ivanov, by writer and Chekhov scholar Laura Strausfeld who also directs, is now in rehearsals. See rehearsal photos!

Strausfeld’s faithful and fast-paced adaptation centers the comedy in Chekhov’s prescient play about living with despair. This strictly limited engagement will run August 17 – September 19, 2026, at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

In the course of a year, Nikolai Ivanov—mid-30s, once charismatic and admired—has become overwhelmed and depressed. Everyone around him thinks they know why. Ivanov isn't convinced. This gripping adaptation captures the central insight of Chekhov’s first masterpiece: misunderstanding one another is both comic and calamitous.

Sam Underwood stars as Nikolai Ivanov and leads an ensemble cast that includes Sam Adegoke as Borkin, Ivory Aquino as Anna, Spencer Aste as Lebedev, William DeMeritt as Kosyk, Jordan Lage as Count Shabyelsky, Sarah Long as Zinaida, Amelia Mason as Sasha, Soph Metcalf as Avdotya, Hagan Oliveras as Dr. Lvov, and Kimberlee Walker as Babakina, with Aubyn Heglie and Brendan Titley serving as understudies.

The creative team for The Real Ivanov includes Jiyoun Chang (set & lighting design), Ella Matza (costume design), Brandon Bulls (sound design), and April Kline (production stage manager). The production team includes Nina Korelitz Matza (producer), Sam Underwood (executive producer), Ashley M. Cowles (co-producer), and Regular People (general manager).

Photo credit: Russ Rowland

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