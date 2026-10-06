Photos: SLAM FRANK Opens at The Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway
The theatrical satire transforms Anne Frank's story into an intersectional, multi-ethnic, genderqueer Afro-Latin hip-hop musical.
On October 4, Slam Frank opened at The Orpheum Theatre, bringing in friends, family, and other creatives in the industry. The cast and crew had a chance to celebrate the official Off-Broadway opening at the show with photos and a party following the performance. Check out photos from the evening below!
Slam Frank imagines what happens when a progressive theater company asks themselves that same question, applying the rules and tropes of progressive theater to The Diary of Anne Frank. Transcending all taste and decency, they transform Anne Frank's true story into an intersectional, multi-ethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical. This play-within-a-play is one of the most shocking and talked-about theatrical satires to hit off-Broadway in generations. And you, the audience, have the privilege of witnessing it.
Slam Frank had a wildly successful run at The Asylum, leading them to the legendary Orpheum Theatre, which they will now call home through at least the end of November. Take a look at some red carpet photos taken by Shawn Salley.
Olivia Bern be
Sarah Battaglia, Carlwell Redmon, Katie Rosin, Alyssa Holland
Amelia Louise Barr, Austen Horne, Olivia Bern be, Jaz Zepatos
Cast and Director of Slam Frank
Creatives of Slam Frank
Andrew Fox, Erin Boeke Burke
Peppermint
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