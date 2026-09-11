Photos: REPRO ECO: TOMORROW IS NOW Celebrates World Premiere in NYC
The new production from Repro Freedom Arts and MultiStages features six interwoven plays exploring reproductive health and environmental justice.
Take a look at production photos from the world premiere of Repro Eco: Tomorrow Is Now, currently playing a limited engagement at the Theatre at The 14th Street Y in New York City. Photos are by Peggy Ryan.
Presented by Repro Freedom Arts and MultiStages and directed by Lorca Peress, Repro Eco: Tomorrow Is Now brings together six short plays by women exploring the intersection of reproductive health and environmental justice.
Rather than presenting the works as a traditional one-act festival, the production interweaves the six plays with dance to create a unified theatrical program about health, the body, communities and the environment.
Drawing on humor, mythology, Afro-futurism, drama and dance, the multicultural stories examine the effects of toxins, plastics and other ecological challenges on human physiology, communities and the collective future, while considering the need for air, soil and water free of toxins.
Performances began September 9 and continue through October 4 at the Theatre at The 14th Street Y, 344 E. 14th St. in New York City.
Check out the photos from Repro Eco: Tomorrow Is Now below.
Photo Credit: Peggy Ryan
Brielle Webb
Gena Bardwell, Brielle Webb
Gena Bardwell, Brielle Webb
James Alton, Darlenis Duran, Pernell Walker*
James Alton, Darlenis Duran, Pernell Walker*
Ensemble
Ensemble
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