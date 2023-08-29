Photos: Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon in Rehearsal for JOB at SoHo Playhouse

The production begins performances Wednesday, September 6, 2023 for a five-week limited engagement.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Photos: See Renée Elise Goldsberry & More in Rehearsals for Public Works' THE TEMPEST Photo 2 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Public Works’ THE TEMPEST
BWW Exclusive: Ann Harada And More Perform “Closer, Higher, Thicker” From New Musical Photo 3 BWW Exclusive: Ann Harada And More Perform “Closer, Higher, Thicker” From New Musical THE NEW PEGGY
Vineyard Theatre Sets World Premiere & New York Premiere for 2023-24 Season Photo 4 Vineyard Theatre Unveils Exciting Lineup for 2023-24 Season

Tony Award nominee Peter Friedman (Ragtime, “Succession,” Single White Female) and Sydney Lemmon (TÁR, “Succession,” “Helstrom”) are currently in rehearsal for the world premiere of JOB by Max Wolf Friedlich (SleepOver), directed by Michael Herwitz (Mr. Parker). Check out rehearsal photos below!

The production begins performances Wednesday, September 6, 2023 for a five-week limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street). Opening night is Monday, September 18, 2023. JOB marks Lemmon’s and Friedlich’s Off-Broadway debuts.
 
Tickets are on sale at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1174223.
 
Jane (Lemmon), an employee at the big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist - Loyd (Friedman) - determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. A psychological thriller, JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.
 
JOB features scenic design by Jeff Award nominee Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle Li (Theater Camp, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens”), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Camelot, Birthday Candles), and sound design by Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg, Rachel Zucker (SIX: The Musical, True West) as production stage manager, Chris Steckel (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, The Evolution of Mann) as stage manager, and Christian Palomares (Second Stage Theatre, American Ballet Theatre) as general manager. 
 
JOB is produced by Hannah Getts (Campout Productions), Russell Kahn, and Danielle Perelman (Just for Us, The Appointment) in association with SoHo Playhouse. 

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

Photos: Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon in Rehearsal for JOB at SoHo Playhouse

Photos: Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon in Rehearsal for JOB at SoHo Playhouse

Photos: Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon in Rehearsal for JOB at SoHo Playhouse

Photos: Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon in Rehearsal for JOB at SoHo Playhouse

Photos: Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon in Rehearsal for JOB at SoHo Playhouse



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
World Premiere of THE PICHER PROJECT to be Presented at Dixon Place in New York City Photo
World Premiere of THE PICHER PROJECT to be Presented at Dixon Place in New York City

Discover the world premiere of THE PICHER PROJECT, a new musical that delves into the rise and destruction of Picher, Oklahoma. Experience the town's 100-year history and its struggles with political divide, natural disasters, and environmentally caused illnesses.

2
New Immersive Horror Experience TERRORVISION to Begin in September in Times Square Photo
New Immersive Horror Experience TERRORVISION to Begin in September in Times Square

Brace yourself for the heart-pounding horror of 'TerrorVision' - an immersive experience coming to Times Square on September 13. Dive into a chilling nightmare as you navigate through a spine-tingling world of terror. Don't miss out on this bone-chilling event!

3
New Musical SOUTH by Florencia Iriondo to Begin Performances at SoHo Playhouse This Septem Photo
New Musical SOUTH by Florencia Iriondo to Begin Performances at SoHo Playhouse This September

Get ready to be transported to the captivating world of SOUTH, a new musical by Florencia Iriondo. Opening this September at the SoHo Playhouse, this article dives into the enchanting story and what audiences can expect from this must-see production.

4
The McKittrick Hotel to Present Immersive New Show HYPNOTIQUE Photo
The McKittrick Hotel to Present Immersive New Show HYPNOTIQUE

Prepare to be entranced by the all-new immersive show 'Hypnotique' at The McKittrick Hotel. Dive into a world of mystery and enchantment that will leave you spellbound. Don't miss out, get your tickets today!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You