Photo: Meet The Cast Of WHO KILLED MARILYN? By Sharleen Cooper Cohen

The cast and creative team of WHO KILLED MARILYN? gathered around a table at Open Jar Studios this morning to begin rehearsals for industry readings on Friday. Check out the photo below!

Broadway Baby Productions, LLC will present additional private industry readings of "Who Killed Marilyn" a new play by Sharleen Cooper Cohen. Directed by Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Evening Rapture), the readings will be held on Friday, March 10th at 11:00 AM and 2:30 PM. For more information and venue location, please visit kgmtheatrical.com/shows/marilyn.

In Who Killed Marilyn? one of the greatest and most beloved celebrity icons of all time, whose image continues to resonate as does the mystery of her death, Marilyn Monroe reveals the person she was, not the pitiful waif the world characterized her to be. And her journey reveals how she died.

Leading the cast is Rebecca Faulkenberry (Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages, Groundhog Day) as Marilyn Monroe with Victor Almanzar as Johnny Roselli/Frank Otash, Erich Bergen as John F. Kennedy/Arthur Jacobs, Joe Carroll as Robert Kennedy/Joe DiMaggio, Charlie Hofheimer as Arthur Miller/Sam "Moomey" Giancanna, Edward James Hyland as Dr. Greenson/Joe Kennedy, Dale Soules as Eunice Shriver/J Edgar Hoover, and Matthew James Thomasas Laurence Olivier/Peter Lawford). John Scherer is Understudy. Casting by Jim Carnahan Casting with General Management by KGM Theatrical.

Friends of the Project are Van Dean, Jerry Goehring and Cody Lassen. Who Killed Marilyn? had initial industry readings in September 2022.