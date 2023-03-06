Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Meet The Cast Of WHO KILLED MARILYN? By Sharleen Cooper Cohen

In Who Killed Marilyn? one of the greatest and most beloved celebrity icons of all time, whose image continues to resonate as does the mystery of her death.

Mar. 06, 2023  

The cast and creative team of WHO KILLED MARILYN? gathered around a table at Open Jar Studios this morning to begin rehearsals for industry readings on Friday. Check out the photo below!

Broadway Baby Productions, LLC will present additional private industry readings of "Who Killed Marilyn" a new play by Sharleen Cooper Cohen. Directed by Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Evening Rapture), the readings will be held on Friday, March 10th at 11:00 AM and 2:30 PM. For more information and venue location, please visit kgmtheatrical.com/shows/marilyn.

In Who Killed Marilyn? one of the greatest and most beloved celebrity icons of all time, whose image continues to resonate as does the mystery of her death, Marilyn Monroe reveals the person she was, not the pitiful waif the world characterized her to be. And her journey reveals how she died.

Leading the cast is Rebecca Faulkenberry (Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages, Groundhog Day) as Marilyn Monroe with Victor Almanzar as Johnny Roselli/Frank Otash, Erich Bergen as John F. Kennedy/Arthur Jacobs, Joe Carroll as Robert Kennedy/Joe DiMaggio, Charlie Hofheimer as Arthur Miller/Sam "Moomey" Giancanna, Edward James Hyland as Dr. Greenson/Joe Kennedy, Dale Soules as Eunice Shriver/J Edgar Hoover, and Matthew James Thomasas Laurence Olivier/Peter Lawford). John Scherer is Understudy. Casting by Jim Carnahan Casting with General Management by KGM Theatrical.

Friends of the Project are Van Dean, Jerry Goehring and Cody Lassen. Who Killed Marilyn? had initial industry readings in September 2022.




ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM Begins Performances Tonight at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Photo
ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM Begins Performances Tonight at the Lucille Lortel Theatre
RED BULL THEATER begins performances tonight for the first of its two Off-Broadway productions, Arden of Faversham, at the newly renovated Lucille Lortel Theatre.
BD Wong to be Honored at Rosies Theater Kids Gala Featuring Judy Gold & Orfeh Photo
BD Wong to be Honored at Rosie's Theater Kids Gala Featuring Judy Gold & Orfeh
Rosie’s Theater Kids will honor attorney Jay Cohen, and actor, director and writer BD Wong at this year’s Passing It On Gala, an evening of performances celebrating 20 years of mentorship.
Rebecca Faulkenberry Will Lead Industry Readings of WHO KILLED MARILYN? By Sharleen Cooper Photo
Rebecca Faulkenberry Will Lead Industry Readings of WHO KILLED MARILYN? By Sharleen Cooper Cohen
Broadway Baby Productions,LLC will present additional private industry readings of 'Who Killed Marilyn” a new play by Sharleen Cooper Cohen. Directed by Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Evening Rapture), the readings will be held on Friday, March 10 at 11:00am and 2:30pm.
TV Writers & Comedians to Perform Off-Broadway Sketch Comedy Spectacular Photo
TV Writers & Comedians to Perform Off-Broadway Sketch Comedy Spectacular
Writers and producers at The Drew Barrymore Show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will come together (like the United Nations) for Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show, a true sketch comedy variety show made up of the best comedians in New York City.

share