Photos: MAKE ME GORGEOUS! Celebrates 100 Performances Off-Broadway!

On March 7, Make Me Gorgeous! celebrated 100 gorgeous performances Off-Broadway. Darius Rose aka Jackie Cox ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), who stars as Kenneth "Mr. Madam" Marlowe, was joined by special guests including Wade McCollum (Make Me Gorgeous!'s original Kenneth Marlowe, Broadway's Water For Elephants), Jinkx Monsoon ("RuPaul's Drag Race," Chicago, Liittle Shop of Horrors), and playwright and author Marc Acito (Allegiance, How I Paid For College) to celebrate the milestone performance.

About Make Me Gorgeous

Make Me Gorgeous! is the fabulous and incredible true story of Kenneth Marlowe, an oft-overlooked trailblazer in LGBTQ+ history. Described as one of mid-Century America’s gayest and most openly homosexual personalities, Marlowe took on many roles in life. Kenneth was a private hairdresser to the stars; the madam of a notorious gay prostitution ring in Hollywood; an author; a hustler; a female impersonator; a private in the U.S. Army; a call boy; a Christian missionary; a mortuary cosmetologist; a newspaper columnist … and for the final decade of an incredibly lived life, Marlowe was a woman, having transitioned to become Kate Marlowe.

Presented by triangle productions!, Make Me Gorgeous!, is written and directed by Donnie, with additional material by Wade McCollum, and plays at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s (308 W. 46th Street), where the production has been extended, by popular demand, through March 24. For tickets and further information, visit GorgeousPlay.com.