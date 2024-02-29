Photos: Life Jacket Theatre Company Presents Industry Reading of New Musical, THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS

See photos of Life Jacket Theatre Company's industry reading of its new musical, The Gorgeous Nothings, at New York Live Arts.

Based on documentary research, The Gorgeous Nothings dramatizes the stories of 6 inmates of the “Fag Ward” at NYC’s Penitentiary during the 1930s. Blending re-discovered songs from the Great American Songbook and in-depth archival research, this show excavates, interrogates, and theatricalizes a forgotten chapter of America’s Queer History.

The cast included Rodney Hicks (Come From Away), John Cariani (The Band’s Visit), Arnie Burton (Peter & The Starcatcher), Jose Llana (Here Lies Love), Ken Barnett (Fun Home), and Allan K. Washington (Once on This Island).