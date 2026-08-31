Photos: Julio Torres and Martine Gutierrez's MARINA Makes World Premiere at Little Island
The new performance piece, commissioned as part of the Whitney Biennial 2026, starred Gutierrez alongside Spike Einbinder, Brandon Flynn, Scully James and River L. Ramire
Julio Torres and Martine Gutierrez presented the world premiere of their newly commissioned performance piece Marina last weekend at Little Island's Amphitheater. Check out photos from the production below. The performances took place August 27-30 as part of the Whitney Biennial 2026.
Written and directed by Emmy Award-nominated Torres, Marina stars Gutierrez as the title character, a New York City “seawench” who embarks on an underwater journey of romance and self-discovery.
The story begins when a construction worker on a dock ends an argument over the phone by throwing the device into the water. It sinks to the ocean floor, where Marina awakens among her sea creature friends and discovers the phone. As she begins scrolling, Marina connects with someone online and becomes increasingly entangled with the world above the surface.
Torres and Gutierrez's collaboration combines surreal comedy, performance and visual art, with scenic design by Griffin Stoddard, a score by Lia Ouyang Rusli and choreography by Ryan McNamara.
Gutierrez was joined in the cast by Spike Einbinder, Brandon Flynn, Scully James and River L. Ramirez, with dancers Evan Fisk, Tim Bendernagel and Brandon Washington.
Creative Team
The creative team for Marina included Griffin Stoddard as production designer, Erik Bergrin as Costume Designer, Yuki Nakase Link as lighting designer, Christopher Darbassie as sound designer, André Azevedo Sweet as video designer, Camille Labarre as puppets and props designer and Nina Carelli as makeup designer.
Marina played four days of performances at The Amph at Little Island, August 27-30.
Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt
Tim Bendernagel
Spike Einbinder
Tim Bendernagel
Martine Gutierrez
Martine Gutierrez
Martine Gutierrez and Spike Einbinder
Martine Gutierrez
River L. Ramirez
Brandon Flynn and Martine Gutierrez
Brandon Flynn and Martine Gutierrez
Scully James
Scully James and River L. Ramirez
Brandon Flynn and Martine Gutierrez
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