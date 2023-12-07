Photos: Jane Curtin Honored At The Players

Celebrants in the program included John Lithgow, Garrett Morris, Sir Ben Kingsley, Kristen Johnston, Laraine Newman, and Frederick Koehler.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere Photo 1 Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster to Benefi Photo 3 Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster
Photos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broa Photo 4 Photos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

Actress and comedy icon Jane Curtin has joined a century-old tradition by being honored by a capacity crowd at The Players, New York's landmark members club for artists and arts lovers.

 

Curtin was the guest of honor for the club's Pipe Night tribute, kicking off its holiday season. Among those present to offer celebratory remarks were friends and colleagues Bill Murray, Susan Saint James, Rachel Dratch, Brian Doyle Murray, Allison Smith, and Sam Freed.

See photos below! 

Other celebrants in the program included John Lithgow, Garrett Morris, Sir Ben Kingsley, Kristen Johnston, Laraine Newman, and Frederick Koehler.

 

An original cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” Curtin was the straightlaced anchor of Weekend Update and sketches like The Nerds, and The Coneheads, which later became a feature film.

 

The two-time Emmy winner starred in long-running comedy series, including “Kate & Allie” and “3rd Rock From the Sun,” and scores of television, film, and Broadway stage roles.

 

“Jane required some convincing that she should be here in the spotlight,” said Players President Townes Coates. “But for us, honoring a person of Jane's talent, humanity, and beloved place among her colleagues has been easy.”

 

Player and SNL alumna Rachel Dratch described discovering Curtin and the original cast as a youngster staying up late. “You are one of my comedy idols. You truly paved the way for all of us who came after you and were lucky enough to follow in your footsteps.”

 

“I also have to confess that when I was 10 years old, I went as a Conehead for Halloween,” Dratch added.

 

The hosts—called Pipemasters in the Players tradition—were past president Michael McCurdy and writer, director, and producer Bill Persky, who spoke of his five years directing “Kate & Allie,” starring Curtin and Susan Saint James.

 

Pipe Nights are a tradition dating back to 1905. By the mid-1930s, late-night shows became dinner tributes to luminaries of the theatre, music, literature and journalism. Among past Pipe Night honorees are Bob Fosse, Frank Sinatra, Audra McDonald, Mary Tyler Moore, Harry Belafonte, Carol Channing, and dozens more.

 

Founded in 1888, The Players celebrates the rich cultural life of New York City with exclusive members-only events that include live performances, readings by leading authors and playwrights, film screenings, and dining in its famous Grill Room. More information about The Players may be found at theplayersnyc.org or by emailing membership@theplayersnyc.org

Photos: Jane Curtin Honored At The Players
Jane Curtin

Photos: Jane Curtin Honored At The Players
Bill Murray

Photos: Jane Curtin Honored At The Players
Susan Saint James

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
WARRIOR SISTERS OF WU Comes to Pan Asian Repertory Theatre in February Photo
WARRIOR SISTERS OF WU Comes to Pan Asian Repertory Theatre in February

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of Damon Chua’s Warrior Sisters of Wu, which is the centerpiece of the company’s 47th season.

2
The Off-Broadway League Launches 2023 Off-Broadway Toy Drive Photo
The Off-Broadway League Launches 2023 Off-Broadway Toy Drive

The Off-Broadway League's annual Off-Broadway Toy Drive has begun. This year, the drive will benefit children at the Westhab-Hudson Family Residence and the Clinton Family Residence in Hell’s Kitchen.

3
Photos: Mary Kathryn Nagles MANAHATTA Opens At The Public Theater Photo
Photos: Mary Kathryn Nagle's MANAHATTA Opens At The Public Theater

Mary Kathryn Nagle’s MANAHATTA, directed by Laurie Woolery, opened last night at The Public Theater! See photos from opening night!

4
Young Russian Refugees Share Their Stories in SPACEBRIDGE at La MaMa Photo
Young Russian Refugees Share Their Stories in SPACEBRIDGE at La MaMa

Discover the powerful stories of young Russian refugees as they take the stage in a unique Spacebridge performance at La MaMa on December 9. Don't miss this captivating exploration of their experiences and journeys.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II Video
Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You