Photos: Jane Curtin Honored At The Players

Actress and comedy icon Jane Curtin has joined a century-old tradition by being honored by a capacity crowd at The Players, New York's landmark members club for artists and arts lovers.

Curtin was the guest of honor for the club's Pipe Night tribute, kicking off its holiday season. Among those present to offer celebratory remarks were friends and colleagues Bill Murray, Susan Saint James, Rachel Dratch, Brian Doyle Murray, Allison Smith, and Sam Freed.

Other celebrants in the program included John Lithgow, Garrett Morris, Sir Ben Kingsley, Kristen Johnston, Laraine Newman, and Frederick Koehler.

An original cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” Curtin was the straightlaced anchor of Weekend Update and sketches like The Nerds, and The Coneheads, which later became a feature film.

The two-time Emmy winner starred in long-running comedy series, including “Kate & Allie” and “3rd Rock From the Sun,” and scores of television, film, and Broadway stage roles.

“Jane required some convincing that she should be here in the spotlight,” said Players President Townes Coates. “But for us, honoring a person of Jane's talent, humanity, and beloved place among her colleagues has been easy.”

Player and SNL alumna Rachel Dratch described discovering Curtin and the original cast as a youngster staying up late. “You are one of my comedy idols. You truly paved the way for all of us who came after you and were lucky enough to follow in your footsteps.”

“I also have to confess that when I was 10 years old, I went as a Conehead for Halloween,” Dratch added.

The hosts—called Pipemasters in the Players tradition—were past president Michael McCurdy and writer, director, and producer Bill Persky, who spoke of his five years directing “Kate & Allie,” starring Curtin and Susan Saint James.

Pipe Nights are a tradition dating back to 1905. By the mid-1930s, late-night shows became dinner tributes to luminaries of the theatre, music, literature and journalism. Among past Pipe Night honorees are Bob Fosse, Frank Sinatra, Audra McDonald, Mary Tyler Moore, Harry Belafonte, Carol Channing, and dozens more.

Founded in 1888, The Players celebrates the rich cultural life of New York City with exclusive members-only events that include live performances, readings by leading authors and playwrights, film screenings, and dining in its famous Grill Room. More information about The Players may be found at theplayersnyc.org or by emailing membership@theplayersnyc.org