Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More

The 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre were presented on Monday, December 4, 2023, in a private ceremony  at The Players.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere Photo 1 Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster to Benefi Photo 3 Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster
Photos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broa Photo 4 Photos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation presented the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre; three categories of grants awarded to adventurous new voices in playwriting and musical theatre, as well the visionary playwrights who have inspired and blazed trails before them.

Check out photos from the event below!

The 2023 Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award was presented to Beth Henley (Crimes of the Heart, The Miss Firecracker Contest). Playwright Sarah Ruhl accepted the award on Beth Henley's behalf. Jesse Jae Hoon was the recipient of this year’s Ollie New Play Award. Two Vivace Musical Theatre Awards were presented; one to Brandy Hoang Collier, Clare Fuyuko Bierman and Erika Ji; and another to Grace McLean. 

The 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre were presented on Monday, December 4, 2023, in a private ceremony  at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South, NYC). Entertainment featured live performances by this year's Vivace Musical Theatre Award winners. 

Photo Credit: Marco Quezada

Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More
Sarah Ruhl

Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More
Kate Bussert

Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More
Recipients

Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More
Bruce Ostler

Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More
Clare Fuyuko Bierman, Brandy Hoang Collier, Erika Ji

Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More
Jesse Jae Hoon

Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More
Grace McLean

Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More
Recipients

Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More
Recipients

Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More
Grace McLean

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA to be Presented At The ATA As Part Of Classical Series Photo
THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA to be Presented At The ATA As Part Of Classical Series

Love, betrayal, and disguise take center stage in Shakespeare's THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA. Don't miss this rare performance by the American Theatre of Actors.

2
Ryan Drakes YOU DONT HAVE TO DO ANYTHING to Have World Premiere at HERE Photo
Ryan Drake's YOU DON'T HAVE TO DO ANYTHING to Have World Premiere at HERE

Ryan Drake’s you don’t have to do anything will make its world premiere at HERE, February 8–23.

3
Christine Toy Johnson to Present A LITTLE MORE BLUE at Riverside Theatre Photo
Christine Toy Johnson to Present A LITTLE MORE BLUE at Riverside Theatre

Abingdon Theatre Company is partnering with Christine Toy Johnson’s A Little More Blue as part of their DMW Greer One Night Only Series

4
Photos: First Look at EXPORT QUALITY at HERE Arts Center Photo
Photos: First Look at EXPORT QUALITY at HERE Arts Center

Drawn from true stories of mail-order brides from the Philippines, Export Quality will begin its limited run at HERE Arts Center ( 145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013) from December 3 through December 17, 2023, opening night will be celebrated on December 7.  Check out all new photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II Video
Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You