Photos: Inside the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre Presentation, With Sarah Ruhl, Grace McLean, and More

The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation presented the 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre; three categories of grants awarded to adventurous new voices in playwriting and musical theatre, as well the visionary playwrights who have inspired and blazed trails before them.

The 2023 Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award was presented to Beth Henley (Crimes of the Heart, The Miss Firecracker Contest). Playwright Sarah Ruhl accepted the award on Beth Henley's behalf. Jesse Jae Hoon was the recipient of this year’s Ollie New Play Award. Two Vivace Musical Theatre Awards were presented; one to Brandy Hoang Collier, Clare Fuyuko Bierman and Erika Ji; and another to Grace McLean.

The 2023 Idea Awards for Theatre were presented on Monday, December 4, 2023, in a private ceremony at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South, NYC). Entertainment featured live performances by this year's Vivace Musical Theatre Award winners.