Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

The event took place on Monday November 27.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public Photo 1 Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public
Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere Photo 2 Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2 Photo 3 Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2
Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo 4 Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

On Monday November 27, the 14th annual Lilly Awards, a ceremony dedicated to honoring the work of women in the American theater, were held at Playwrights Horizons. The inspirational evening recognized the work of the generation of women who led the push for parity.

The ceremony was hosted by award-winning actress Kathy Najimy and Lillys Board Member Amanda Green and included remarks from playwright and Lillys Co-Founder Marsha Norman, playwright Emily Mann, playwright and Board Member Lynn Nottage, songwriter and Board Member Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Lillys Executive Director Julia Jordan.

Julia Jordan delivered the opening remarks for the evening, sharing the exciting news that this year, New York City-based non-profit theaters have reached parity in both gender and race for writers and gender parity for directors. She also announced that Alison Saar’s sculpture of Lorraine Hansberry, which has been touring the country as part of the Lorraine Hansberry Initiative, will be permanently installed in Chicago’s Navy Pier Park in the summer of 2024.

Additionally, it was announced that Brittani Samuel and Sarah Rose Leonard, Co-Editors of 3Views on Theater, an artist-driven publication dedicated to multiple, diverse viewpoints, will be taking over as Co-Executive Directors of the Lilly Awards in January 2024.

The award recipients for the evening included:

  • St. Ann’s Warehouse founder and Artistic Director Susan Feldman was presented with the “Building the Most Deeply Cool Theater Award” by president emerita of Brooklyn Academy of Music Karen Hopkins
  • Hair and makeup designer Cookie Jordan was presented with the “Broadway Big Wig Award” by playwright Lynn Nottage
  • Actress and playwright Liza Colón-Zayas was presented with the “Sistah Supreme Award” by her husband and actor David Zayas
  • Actress Kathleen Chalfant was presented with the “Angel of American Theater Award” by playwright Sarah Ruhl
  • Actress Ruthie Ann Miles was presented with the “Representing in a Big Way Award” by costume designer Clint Ramos
  • Actress Laura Benanti was presented with the “Slapstick Soprano Saint Award" by composer Georgia Stitt

Several awards sponsored by Stacey Mindich were also presented during the ceremony, including two “Go Work on Theater” Awards granted to playwright and founder of Honor Roll Jacquelyn Reingold (presented by actor Evan Handler), and to founder and Executive Director of Support Black Theatre Sophina Brown (presented by Julia Jordan). Playwright Kirsten Greenidge received the “Go Write a Play”' Award (presented by actress April Matthis), and composer Georgia Stitt was surprised with the “Go Write a Musical” Award (presented by Laura Benanti).

In a surprise presentation complete with a tiara, sash, and bouquet, costume designer Clint Ramos was honored with the “Miss Lilly 2023” distinction, an accolade granted annually to one man who has worked to represent, protect, and advocate for women in the American theater.

To round out the ceremony, Julia Jordan was surprised on stage with special gifts from her fellow Board Members, including a Lilly Award named in her honor: “The Julia Jordan Get S*** Done Award.” The audience was treated to a special performance from Fogo Azul, New York City's most powerful women, trans, and non-binary community drumline.

The 14th annual Lilly Awards were directed by Melissa Crespo and produced by Jane Abramson and Julia Jordan.

 

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Bruce Sabath, Leah Hocking, Emma Diner and More Will Lead Industry Reading of APPALACHIAN Photo
Bruce Sabath, Leah Hocking, Emma Diner and More Will Lead Industry Reading of APPALACHIAN HANUKKAH

 APPALACHIAN HANUKKAH, a new musical with book & lyrics by Joanne Sydney Lessner and music & lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum, will present industry readings on December 4 at 3 PM and December 5 at 11 AM at Ripley Grier Studios, 520 8th Avenue. 

2
Photos: First Look at Judy Kaye and More in TIL DEATH at Abingdon Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at Judy Kaye and More in 'TIL DEATH at Abingdon Theatre Company

Abingdon Theatre Company has released all new photos from the Off-Broadway premiere of ’Til Death written by Elizabeth Coplan and directed by Chad Austin. Starring Two-Time Tony Award Winner Judy Kaye, Tony Award Nominee Robert Cuccioli, with Michael Lee Brown, Dominick LaRuffa Jr., Whitney Morse, and Amy Hargreaves.

3
Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Extends at Atlantic Theater Company; Plus Check Out New Ph Photo
Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Extends at Atlantic Theater Company; Plus Check Out New Photos!

Atlantic Theater Company has announced an additional extension for the world premiere of Buena Vista Social Club due to high demand. Plus, check out all new photos here!

4
Ethan Hawke Will Host Brandon Victor Dixons HERE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Perforamnce Photo
Ethan Hawke Will Host Brandon Victor Dixon's HERE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Perforamnce

Classical Theatre of Harlem has announcedthat board member Ethan Hawke will host the upcoming Brandon Victor Dixon’s intimate holiday concert.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II Video
Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You