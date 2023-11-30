Photos: Inside The 14th Annual Lilly Awards Ceremony

On Monday November 27, the 14th annual Lilly Awards, a ceremony dedicated to honoring the work of women in the American theater, were held at Playwrights Horizons. The inspirational evening recognized the work of the generation of women who led the push for parity.

The ceremony was hosted by award-winning actress Kathy Najimy and Lillys Board Member Amanda Green and included remarks from playwright and Lillys Co-Founder Marsha Norman, playwright Emily Mann, playwright and Board Member Lynn Nottage, songwriter and Board Member Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Lillys Executive Director Julia Jordan.

Julia Jordan delivered the opening remarks for the evening, sharing the exciting news that this year, New York City-based non-profit theaters have reached parity in both gender and race for writers and gender parity for directors. She also announced that Alison Saar’s sculpture of Lorraine Hansberry, which has been touring the country as part of the Lorraine Hansberry Initiative, will be permanently installed in Chicago’s Navy Pier Park in the summer of 2024.

Additionally, it was announced that Brittani Samuel and Sarah Rose Leonard, Co-Editors of 3Views on Theater, an artist-driven publication dedicated to multiple, diverse viewpoints, will be taking over as Co-Executive Directors of the Lilly Awards in January 2024.

The award recipients for the evening included:

St. Ann’s Warehouse founder and Artistic Director Susan Feldman was presented with the “Building the Most Deeply Cool Theater Award” by president emerita of Brooklyn Academy of Music Karen Hopkins

Hair and makeup designer Cookie Jordan was presented with the “Broadway Big Wig Award” by playwright Lynn Nottage

Actress and playwright Liza Colón-Zayas was presented with the “Sistah Supreme Award” by her husband and actor David Zayas

Actress Kathleen Chalfant was presented with the “Angel of American Theater Award” by playwright Sarah Ruhl

Actress Ruthie Ann Miles was presented with the “Representing in a Big Way Award” by costume designer Clint Ramos

Actress Laura Benanti was presented with the “Slapstick Soprano Saint Award" by composer Georgia Stitt

Several awards sponsored by Stacey Mindich were also presented during the ceremony, including two “Go Work on Theater” Awards granted to playwright and founder of Honor Roll Jacquelyn Reingold (presented by actor Evan Handler), and to founder and Executive Director of Support Black Theatre Sophina Brown (presented by Julia Jordan). Playwright Kirsten Greenidge received the “Go Write a Play”' Award (presented by actress April Matthis), and composer Georgia Stitt was surprised with the “Go Write a Musical” Award (presented by Laura Benanti).

In a surprise presentation complete with a tiara, sash, and bouquet, costume designer Clint Ramos was honored with the “Miss Lilly 2023” distinction, an accolade granted annually to one man who has worked to represent, protect, and advocate for women in the American theater.

To round out the ceremony, Julia Jordan was surprised on stage with special gifts from her fellow Board Members, including a Lilly Award named in her honor: “The Julia Jordan Get S*** Done Award.” The audience was treated to a special performance from Fogo Azul, New York City's most powerful women, trans, and non-binary community drumline.

The 14th annual Lilly Awards were directed by Melissa Crespo and produced by Jane Abramson and Julia Jordan.