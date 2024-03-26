Photos: Inside Opening Night of Irish Rep's PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philadelphia, Here I Come! celebrated its opening night at Irish Rep this past weekend, as part of The Friel Project. Check out all new photos from opening night below!

Plus, read the reviews for Philadelphia, Here I Come! here.

Performances run through May 5, 2024.

Starring Ciaran Byrne, Peter Cormican, Terry Donnelly, Patrick Fitzgerald, Deirdre Madigan, David McElwee, Clare O'Malley, Ciarán O'Reilly, Tim Palmer, James Russell, A.J. Shively, and Emmet Earl Smith

Set in 1962, this classic bittersweet comedy revolves around the young Gar O'Donnell on the eve of his departure from Ireland to America. Gar's heartache from losing his girlfriend to a successful businessman propels him to accept an invitation to go and live with an aunt in Philadelphia. Despite the wild fantasies of what life in America might hold, and his yearning to escape the tedium of small town Ballybeg, a kind word from his taciturn father could change his mind.

Photo Credit: James Higgins