Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple

Dancers Over 40's celebration of Tommy Tune and DO40 author Kevin Winkler's book, Everything is Choreography: The Musical Theater of Tommy Tune! Sold out! Over 120 in attendance at the Actors' Temple Theatre in NYC. Two panels, three performances, videos, and a premiere video from ADM21 rounded out the evening.

The evening was hosted by entertainer and MC extraordinaire Richard Skipper with two panels moderated by Kevin Winkler. featuring cast members and associates from all Tune's hit shows, including Tony Award-nominated director-choreographer Jeff Calhoun (The Will Rogers Follies, My One and Only), Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Will Rogers Follies), Emmy nominee Becky Ann Baker (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Tony Award nominee Karen Akers (Nine, Grand Hotel), Jill Cook (Best Little Whorehouse, My One and Only, Hollywood/Ukraine) Adrian Bailey (My One and Only), David Jackson (Grand Hotel, My One and Only), Wendy Waring (The Will Rogers Follies), Peter Von Mayrhauser (My One and Only, The Will Rogers Follies) Debra Zalkind (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Nancy McGraw (Nine), Dorothy Kiara (Nine) Tom Cashin (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Joy Serio Dunbar (A Joyful Noise), Penny Worth (Grand Hotel), Carole Monferdini (The Club), Julie Hafner (Nine, The Club), Gloria Hodes (The Club), Memrie Innerarity (The Club) Mary McCatty (The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public), dance assistants extraordinaire Patti D'Beck (My One and Only, The Will Rogers Follies) and Niki Harris (Hollywood/Ukraine, Grand Hotel).

Special performances included a number by original cast members Julie Hafner, Gloria Hodes, Memrie Innerarity and Carole Monferdini of The Club, Tune's directorial debut, Dorothy Kiara singing from Nine, special guest Tari Kelly singing from The Will Rogers Follies and a video premiere presentation by the American Dance Machine for the 21st Century of the classic "Our Favorite Son" from The Will Rogers Follies. Musical direction for the evening was provided by composer-lyricist-conductor Fred Barton.

In the audience, podcaster wiz Charles Kirsch and Remy Holzer Kirsch, Playbill's Harry Haun, Lawrence Leritz resplendent in black sequins, Sue Samuels, the flying Mariano sisters, Patti and JoAnn, Susan Lowrance and Barbara Bernardo in from LA, Stephanie Eley in from Philadelphia, AGVA Executive Vice President Chris Johnson, Sharon Wendrow, Scott Raneri, Margaret Schuette, Karin Baker Kayne and Greg Kayne, producer Ken Bloom, Daphne Foreman, Virginia Seidel, Ellen Fluhr, Susan Sigrist and Kristine Nevins.