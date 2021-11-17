Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple

pixeltracker

Two panels, three performances, videos, and a premiere video from ADM21 rounded out the evening.

Nov. 17, 2021  

Dancers Over 40's celebration of Tommy Tune and DO40 author Kevin Winkler's book, Everything is Choreography: The Musical Theater of Tommy Tune! Sold out! Over 120 in attendance at the Actors' Temple Theatre in NYC. Two panels, three performances, videos, and a premiere video from ADM21 rounded out the evening.

The evening was hosted by entertainer and MC extraordinaire Richard Skipper with two panels moderated by Kevin Winkler. featuring cast members and associates from all Tune's hit shows, including Tony Award-nominated director-choreographer Jeff Calhoun (The Will Rogers Follies, My One and Only), Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Will Rogers Follies), Emmy nominee Becky Ann Baker (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Tony Award nominee Karen Akers (Nine, Grand Hotel), Jill Cook (Best Little Whorehouse, My One and Only, Hollywood/Ukraine) Adrian Bailey (My One and Only), David Jackson (Grand Hotel, My One and Only), Wendy Waring (The Will Rogers Follies), Peter Von Mayrhauser (My One and Only, The Will Rogers Follies) Debra Zalkind (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Nancy McGraw (Nine), Dorothy Kiara (Nine) Tom Cashin (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Joy Serio Dunbar (A Joyful Noise), Penny Worth (Grand Hotel), Carole Monferdini (The Club), Julie Hafner (Nine, The Club), Gloria Hodes (The Club), Memrie Innerarity (The Club) Mary McCatty (The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public), dance assistants extraordinaire Patti D'Beck (My One and Only, The Will Rogers Follies) and Niki Harris (Hollywood/Ukraine, Grand Hotel).

Special performances included a number by original cast members Julie Hafner, Gloria Hodes, Memrie Innerarity and Carole Monferdini of The Club, Tune's directorial debut, Dorothy Kiara singing from Nine, special guest Tari Kelly singing from The Will Rogers Follies and a video premiere presentation by the American Dance Machine for the 21st Century of the classic "Our Favorite Son" from The Will Rogers Follies. Musical direction for the evening was provided by composer-lyricist-conductor Fred Barton.

In the audience, podcaster wiz Charles Kirsch and Remy Holzer Kirsch, Playbill's Harry Haun, Lawrence Leritz resplendent in black sequins, Sue Samuels, the flying Mariano sisters, Patti and JoAnn, Susan Lowrance and Barbara Bernardo in from LA, Stephanie Eley in from Philadelphia, AGVA Executive Vice President Chris Johnson, Sharon Wendrow, Scott Raneri, Margaret Schuette, Karin Baker Kayne and Greg Kayne, producer Ken Bloom, Daphne Foreman, Virginia Seidel, Ellen Fluhr, Susan Sigrist and Kristine Nevins.

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Cast

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Author Kevin Winkler, Host Richard Skipper

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Original cast of The Club

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Whorehouse/Texas- Becky Ann Baker, Tom Cashin, Debra Zalkind

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Will Rogers Follies- Peter von Mayrhauser, Cady Huffman and friends

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Will Rogers Follies- Jeff Calhoun, Tom Cashin

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Host Richard Skipper, State Fair''s Lawrence Leritz

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Remy Holzer Kirsch, Charles Kirsch, Richard Skipper, Ken Bloom

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Karen Akers, Jeff Calhoun, Wendy Waring

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Fred Barton at the piano

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Nine''s Dorothy Kiara

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Grand Hotel''s Penny Worth, Tari Kelly, Hollywood/Ukraine''s Nikki Harris

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Will Rogers Follies- Wendy Waring demonstrating with Mary McCatty, Kevin Winkler, Penny Worth, Jeff Calhoun and Steve Minning.

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
AGVA Executive Vice President Chris Johnson, DO40''s President John Sefakis

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
My One And Only''s Adrian Bailey and cast

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Author Kevin Winkler

Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
Kevin Winkler''s Everything Is Choreography!


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beautiful As You Feel Magnet
Beautiful As You Feel Magnet
Oklahoma! Goin' My Way Tote
Oklahoma! Goin' My Way Tote
Wicked Witch Hat Keychain
Wicked Witch Hat Keychain

More Hot Stories For You

  • SF Ballet Announces 89th Repertory Season Opening Night Gala: La Grande Fête
  • Quick Silver Theater Company to Host POC Summit
  • The Long Beach Playhouse Announces 2022 Season
  • Casting Director Tara Rubin Featured On THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PART Premiering This Friday