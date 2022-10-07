Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: In Rehearsal for Transport Group and NAATCO's A DELICATE BALANCE

A Delicate Balance will begin performances Saturday, October 22 at the Connelly Theater.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

Transport Group in partnership with National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO) has announced that Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, will begin performances Saturday, October 22 at the Connelly Theater, 220 East 4 Street. The opening is set for Sunday, November 6 at 3pm.

This production is the first off-Broadway revival of Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, as well as the first production to feature a full cast of Asian-American actors.

In Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, Agnes and Tobias are a complacent middle-aged couple with a hanger-on of a house guest-Agnes' alcoholic sister Claire. But when longtime friends Harry and Edna appear on their doorstep claiming a nameless "fear" has forced them from their home coincides with their four-times divorced daughter Julia's moving home, their daily balance is shattered. Though Agnes and Tobias attempt to regain control, that may no longer be possible.

The cast of Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance features Tina Chilip, Carmen M. Herlihy, Paul Juhn, Mia Katigbak, Manu Narayan, and Rita Wolf.

This is the second collaboration between Transport Group and NAATCO who first partnered on Jack Cummings III's adaptation of The Trial of the Catonsville Nine in 2019.

The scenic design for Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance is by Peiyi Wong; costume design by Mariko Ohigashi; lighting design is by R. Lee Kennedy; casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, tbd casting co. and Andrea Zee, Zee Casting. The production manager is Chris Luner; the stage manager is Kevin Zhu.

Photo Credit: Grace Copeland




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


The Reading Series: In Concert Returns Next MonthThe Reading Series: In Concert Returns Next Month
October 7, 2022

The Reading Series, a virtual play reading group created in January 2021, just announced their second live and in-person cabaret at Chelsea Table + Stage, The Reading Series: In Concert on November 6th at 7:00 PM.
CONFUSION Comes to United Solo 2022CONFUSION Comes to United Solo 2022
October 7, 2022

Lost and bewildered, a solitary clown uses found objects to explore different personas in a series of slapstick pantomime sketches. Philadelphia theatre artist Hank Curry brings his unique comic voice to the New York stage as he embarks on a picaresque journey through the pitfalls and pratfalls of modern life by trying on several unique identities, each with their own unlikely obstacles.
Soho Playhouse Announces Return Of DEAR MOM, SORRY FOR BEING A BITCHSoho Playhouse Announces Return Of DEAR MOM, SORRY FOR BEING A BITCH
October 7, 2022

SOHO PLAYHOUSE announced the upcoming engagement of Dear Mom, Sorry for Being a Bitch for its additional run, now on the mainstage. Created by Christine Covode (UCB, Second City), Dear Mom, Sorry for Being a Bitch will begin its 10-performance limited run in-person at Soho Playhouse's (15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013) Mainstage on November 2, 2022.
Rattlestick Theater Presents The World Premiere Of THE GETT By Playwright Liba Vaynberg, Directed By Daniella TopolRattlestick Theater Presents The World Premiere Of THE GETT By Playwright Liba Vaynberg, Directed By Daniella Topol
October 6, 2022

Rattlestick Theater will present the world premiere of THE GETT, written by emerging playwright Liba Vaynberg, starting November 9th, 2022.
Primary Stages to Present PEERLESS Events and Creative Access Grant ReadingsPrimary Stages to Present PEERLESS Events and Creative Access Grant Readings
October 6, 2022

PRIMARY STAGES will present additional programming for their Fall 2022 season, including readings, panels and talkbacks for their fall production peerless and the Creative Access Grant Recipients Reading Series.  