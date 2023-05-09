Photos: Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, D'Arcy Carden and More Turn Up for Opening Night of Audible's SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS

Go inside opening night of Audible Theater's production of Sorry For Your Loss, written and performed by Michael Cruz Kayne and directed by Josh Sharp, with new photos from the red carpet.

Guests for the evening included Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach (Barbie), D'Arcy Carden (The Thanksgiving Play), Chris Gethard (Audible's A Father & The Sun) and more!

Sorry For Your Loss opened Monday, May 8, at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. This limited engagement runs through Saturday, June 10 and continues Audible Theater's fifth season of shows at the Minetta Lane. Sorry For Your Loss will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Like all the world's most insightful theatrical works, it began with a tweet. On the tenth anniversary of a profound loss, comedian Michael Cruz Kayne felt compelled to describe his feelings of grief in 140 characters or less. Much to his surprise, more than 140,000 messages of support came back to him from all corners of the globe. Overwhelmed by the response, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer and host of A Good Cry created Sorry For Your Loss, a sidesplitting, heartrending look at life-and death. This powerfully personal world premiere cuts through the platitudes, directly reaching out to anyone who has ever experienced loss-or will. So... everyone.

The creative team for Sorry For Your Loss includes Josh Sharp (director), Brett Banakis (scenic design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), Connor Wang (sound design), and Aaron Rhyne (projection design). Garrett Kerr is Production Stage Manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones & Jonathan Whitton.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron (2023)

Sorry For Your Loss
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig

Sorry For Your Loss
Sunita Mani

Sorry For Your Loss
Wesley Taylor

Sorry For Your Loss
Adam Lock and Devyn Simone

Sorry For Your Loss
Aaron Jackson

Sorry For Your Loss
Chris Gethard

Sorry For Your Loss
Gary Gulman

Sorry For Your Loss
Jonathan Sayer

Sorry For Your Loss
Da??Arcy Carden

Sorry For Your Loss
Michael Cruz Kayne

Sorry For Your Loss
Michael Cruz Kayne

Sorry For Your Loss
Aaron Rhyne and Brett J. Banakis

Sorry For Your Loss
Josh Sharp

Sorry For Your Loss
Michael Cruz Kayne

Sorry For Your Loss
Michael Cruz Kayne and Josh Sharp

Sorry For Your Loss
Kate Navin, Michael Cruz Kayne, Josh Sharp, and Bob Carrigan

Sorry For Your Loss
Michael Cruz Kayne with his wife, Carrie, and children, Truman and Willa

Sorry For Your Loss
Kate Navin, Michael Cruz Kayne, Kimberly Senior, Josh Sharp

Sorry For Your Loss
Audible Theater at the Minetta Lane Theatre



