Photos: Go Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Celebration

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern presented T. Adamson the 2022-23 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award. Adamson was presented with the award at The Vineyard's Emerging Artists Celebration on Tuesday, November 15. Multiple Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, She Loves Me, Chess, Les Misérables, Eli's Comin') hosted the event. Following the award presentation where Adamson spoke of his gratitude towards The Vineyard and Paula Vogel and what being a writer means to him, Associate Artistic Director Jesse Alick, sat down with Adamson for a Q and A.

See photos below!



T. Adamson is a Texas-raised writer and theater artist of Anglo/Mexican ancestry. As a playwright, T. has developed new work with Playwrights Horizons, Great Plains Theater Commons, Clubbed Thumb, JACK, Cutting Ball, Mercury Store, Spring Street Social Society, Fresh Ground Pepper, and many others. Plays include No Nothing (GPTC), The Straights (JACK, Bay Area Playwrights Festival finalist), and Usus (Clubbed Thumb Winterworks). He is an alumnus of Fresh Ground Pepper's Playground Playgroup, Exquisite Corpse Company's Fall Writers' Lab, and Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers' Group. Awards include Irv Zarkower Award, Rita and Burton Goldberg Playwriting Prize, and a Falco/Steinman Commission from Playwrights Horizons. Now living in NYC. MFA: Hunter College.



T. Adamson is the 15th recipient of Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, named in honor of playwright and teacher Paula Vogel, whose plays Indecent, How I Learned To Drive (Pulitzer Prize for Drama), and The Long Christmas Ride Home premiered at The Vineyard. The residency-based award is given each year to an emerging writer of exceptional promise, and comes with a cash prize and artistic development support.



Previous recipients of the award include Ryan J. Haddad, John J. Caswell Jr., Charly Evon Simpson, Jeremy O. Harris, Antoinette Nwandu, Kate Tarker, Boo Killebrew, Clare Barron, Christopher Chen, Erika Sheffer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kara Lee Corthron, Rajiv Joseph, and Tarell Alvin McCraney.



