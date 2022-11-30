Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Celebration

T. Adamson is the 15th recipient of Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern presented T. Adamson the 2022-23 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award. Adamson was presented with the award at The Vineyard's Emerging Artists Celebration on Tuesday, November 15. Multiple Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, She Loves Me, Chess, Les Misérables, Eli's Comin') hosted the event. Following the award presentation where Adamson spoke of his gratitude towards The Vineyard and Paula Vogel and what being a writer means to him, Associate Artistic Director Jesse Alick, sat down with Adamson for a Q and A.

T. Adamson is a Texas-raised writer and theater artist of Anglo/Mexican ancestry. As a playwright, T. has developed new work with Playwrights Horizons, Great Plains Theater Commons, Clubbed Thumb, JACK, Cutting Ball, Mercury Store, Spring Street Social Society, Fresh Ground Pepper, and many others. Plays include No Nothing (GPTC), The Straights (JACK, Bay Area Playwrights Festival finalist), and Usus (Clubbed Thumb Winterworks). He is an alumnus of Fresh Ground Pepper's Playground Playgroup, Exquisite Corpse Company's Fall Writers' Lab, and Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers' Group. Awards include Irv Zarkower Award, Rita and Burton Goldberg Playwriting Prize, and a Falco/Steinman Commission from Playwrights Horizons. Now living in NYC. MFA: Hunter College.

T. Adamson is the 15th recipient of Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, named in honor of playwright and teacher Paula Vogel, whose plays Indecent, How I Learned To Drive (Pulitzer Prize for Drama), and The Long Christmas Ride Home premiered at The Vineyard. The residency-based award is given each year to an emerging writer of exceptional promise, and comes with a cash prize and artistic development support.

Previous recipients of the award include Ryan J. Haddad, John J. Caswell Jr., Charly Evon Simpson, Jeremy O. Harris, Antoinette Nwandu, Kate Tarker, Boo Killebrew, Clare Barron, Christopher Chen, Erika Sheffer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kara Lee Corthron, Rajiv Joseph, and Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Photo credit: Bronwen Sharp

Reggie D. White and Jason Aguirre

Sarah Stern, T. Adamson, Paula Vogel, Doug Aibel

Sarah Stern and Ngozi Anyanwu

Sarah Stern and Kate Mulgrew

RK Green, Jacob Stuckleman, Cody Lassen

T. Adamson and Paula Vogel

T. Adamson

Judy Kuhn

Reggie D. White

Paula Vogel and Reggie D. White

Judy Kuhn and Reggie D. White



Video: Watch the Final Episode of HERES TO THE LADIES WHO - Full Series Now Available Photo
Video: Watch the Final Episode of HERE'S TO THE LADIES WHO - Full Series Now Available
Watch the final episode of the docuseries Here’s To The Ladies Who, produced by The Broadway Women’s Alliance and YesAnd Productions. This episode marks the finale of the six-episode series.
Photos: Go Inside the 2022 Fred Ebb Award Ceremony Photo
Photos: Go Inside the 2022 Fred Ebb Award Ceremony
See photos from the eighteenth annual Fred Ebb Award ceremony. Julia Riew was the recipient of the Fred Ebb Award. The award, named in honor of the late award-winning lyricist Fred Ebb, was presented by Beth Leavel on Monday November 28th from 6-8pm at a by-invitation-only ceremony in the Penthouse Lounge of The American Airlines Theater.
Jennifer Holliday, Jackie Burns & More to Join Broadway Dreams Foundations 15th Annive Photo
Jennifer Holliday, Jackie Burns & More to Join Broadway Dreams Foundation's 15th Anniversary Gala Honoring its Founders
Broadway Dreams Foundation ('Broadway Dreams') will be honoring Ryan Stana, founder and CEO of RWS Entertainment Group, and Adam Sansiveri, arts philanthropist, SVP and senior managing director of AllianceBernstein, at its 15th Annual Gala.
Photos: Get an Inside Look At DREW & DANES 30TH ANNUAL FESTIVITY Supporting BC/EFA Photo
Photos: Get an Inside Look At DREW & DANE'S 30TH ANNUAL FESTIVITY Supporting BC/EFA
See photos from Drew & Dane’s 30th Annual Festivity, The Festivinum Jubilee, which took place at Sony Hall. The dinner and show were a benefit supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

