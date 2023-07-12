Photos: Go Inside THE SAVIOUR's Opening Celebration at Irish Rep

Irish Repertory Theatre held an opening celebration for Landmark Productions (Anne Clarke, Founder and Producer) World Stage Premiere of The Saviour this past Sunday, July 9. Written by Deirdre Kinahan (Embargo) and directed by Louise Lowe (The Book of Names), The Saviour began performances on Irish Rep's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage (132 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011) on Saturday July 1, 2023, and the official opening night is set for Thursday July 13. The limited engagement runs through Sunday August 13, 2023.

Check out photos from the celebration below!

There's a new man in Máire's life. But some people aren't happy.

On the morning of her 67th birthday, Máire sits up in bed enjoying a cigarette. She has recently been swept off her feet by a stranger and hasn't felt this alive in years, but a visit from her son with dark revelations challenges the euphoria.

Deirdre Kinahan's fiercely funny and utterly gripping new play charts an extraordinary shift in Ireland's social, political, and religious life. It asks questions about responsibility, how we respond to trauma, and the tricky question of forgiveness.

The Saviour stars legendary Irish actress Marie Mullen (The Music Man, Broadway; The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Druid Theatre Company, for which she won a Tony Award) in a tour-de-force performance. She is joined by Jamie O'Neill in this riveting two-hander directed by one of Ireland's leading theatre directors, Louise Lowe.

The Saviour was first broadcast online in 2021 and makes its world stage premiere at the Irish Rep this summer.

Deirdre Kinahan is an award-winning Irish playwright. Her most recent work includes An Old Song, Half Forgotten, written for the Irish actor Bryan Murray who is living with Alzheimer's, which has just played a sold-out run at the Abbey Theatre.​​

The cast of The Saviour will include Marie Mullen (The Music Man) and Jamie O'Neill (Staging the Treaty).

The Saviour will feature scenic and lighting design by Ciarán Bagnall (Red), costume design by Joan O'Clery (RSC's Macbeth) and sound design by Aoife Kavanagh (Ghosts). The Landmark Productions Stage Manager is Leanna Cuttle (The Lost O'Casey), and Assistant Stage Manager is Alannah O'Leary (Old Ghosts). The Irish Rep Production Stage Manager is Karen Evanouskas (An American in Paris).

The performance schedule for The Saviour is as follows: Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesday at 2pm & 7pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 7pm; Sunday at 3pm. Note: there will not be a performance on Tuesday July 4.

Tickets to The Saviour begin at $45 and are available now to Irish Rep members, will go on sale to the public on May 11, and will be available at Click Here. $25 tickets will be available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep's GreenSeats membership.