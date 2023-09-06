Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE LIEUTENANT at York Theatre Company

Performances begin Saturday afternoon, September 9, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The York Theatre Company is presenting The Lieutenant, with book, music and lyrics by Chuck Strand, Eugene Curty, and Nitra McAuliffe, the second offering of the Fall 2023 “Musicals in Mufti” series. Performances begin Saturday afternoon, September 9, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, September 17, 2023. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, September 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean’s.).

Check out photos of the cast in rehearsal below!

The cast features Chris Cardozo (Pretty Woman), Hana Culbreath (Annie),  Dan Domenech (Rock of Ages), William Thomas Evans (Desperate Measures), Anthony Festa (Miss Saigon), Travis Kent (Disaster!), Cal Mitchell, Noah Christopher Ruebeck, Alyssa Marie Watkins, and A.D. Weaver.

The Lieutenant is directed and choreographed by Bill Castellino (York’s Desperate Measures) and Cagney), with music direction by Eric Svjecar (York’s Marry Harry and You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown). The production team includes Associate Director and Choreographer Victoria Casillo (York’s How to Steal an Election), Lighting Designer John Salutz, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Projections Co-Designer Matt Gurren, Associate Music Director George Peterson, Production Manager Aaron Simms, Production Coordinator Noah Glaister, Production Stage Manager Shanna Allison, Assistant Stage Manager Jade Doina, and Company Manager Tori Calderon-Caswell. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR

Full Company
Full Company

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE LIEUTENANT at York Theatre Company
Noah Christopher Ruebeck, Cal Mitchell, A.D. Weaver, William Thomas Evans, Dan Domenech, Hana Culbreath, Travis Kent, Alyssa Marie Watkins, Anthony Festa, Chris Cardozo

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE LIEUTENANT at York Theatre Company
Noah Christopher Ruebeck, Cal Mitchell, William Thomas Evans, A.D. Weaver, Dan Domenech, Travis Kent, Chris Cardozo

Alyssa Marie Watkins and Hana Culbreath
Alyssa Marie Watkins and Hana Culbreath

Travis Kent, Anthony Festa, Chris Cardozo
Travis Kent, Anthony Festa, Chris Cardozo

William Thomas Evans, A.D. Weaver, Noah Christopher Ruebeck
William Thomas Evans, A.D. Weaver, Noah Christopher Ruebeck

Cal Mitchell, Hana Culbreath, Alyssa Marie Watkins, Chris Cardozo
Cal Mitchell, Hana Culbreath, Alyssa Marie Watkins, Chris Cardozo

Anthony Festa, Dan Domenech
Anthony Festa, Dan Domenech

Eric Svjecar, George Peterson, Chuck Strand, Bill Castellino
Eric Svjecar, George Peterson, Chuck Strand, Bill Castellino

Bill Castellino, Victoria Casillo, Eric Svjecar
Bill Castellino, Victoria Casillo, Eric Svjecar

Joseph Hayward, Gerry McIntyre, Marie Grace LaFerrara, Jim Morgan
Joseph Hayward, Gerry McIntyre, Marie Grace LaFerrara, Jim Morgan

 




