Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE COAST STARLIGHT at Lincoln Center Theater

Yesterday, Thursday, January 12, the cast and crew of Lincoln Center Theater's THE COAST STARLIGHT gathered for the first rehearsal of Keith Bunin's new play, directed by Tyne Rafaeli.

See photos below!

THE COAST STARLIGHT will feature Mia Barron, Camila Canó-Flaviá, Rhys Coiro, Will Harrison, Jon Norman Schneider, and Michelle Wilson and will have sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, original music and sound by Daniel Kluger, and projections by 59 Productions. Melissa Chacón is the Stage Manager.

In Keith Bunin's new play, a young man armed with a secret that can land him in terrible trouble boards the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train that runs from Los Angeles to Seattle. With the help of his fellow travelers, all of whom are reckoning with their own choices, he has roughly one thousand miles to figure out a way forward. THE COAST STARLIGHT is a smart, funny, and compassionate story about our capacity for invention and re-invention when life goes off the rails.