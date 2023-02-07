Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LUCY at the Minetta Lane Theatre

This limited engagement runs through Saturday, February 25 and continues Audible Theater’s fifth season of shows at the Minetta Lane.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Audible Theater is now presenting the world premiere production of Lucy, written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt (Cyrano, MacBeth) and starring Drama Desk Award nominee Brooke Bloom (Cloud Nine, Everybody, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close) and Lynn Collins ("The Walking Dead," X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter), along with Charlotte Surak (Waitress).

See photos from opening night below!

Lucy opened on Monday, February 6, at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. This limited engagement runs through Saturday, February 25 and continues Audible Theater's fifth season of shows at the Minetta Lane. Lucy will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Lucy's creative team features scenic design by Amy Rubin, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Cha See, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Gigi Buffington is the vocal and text coach, Lorenzo Pisoni is the physical movement coordinator, and casting is by The Telsey Office. David Lurie-Perret is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.

Ashling is every busy parent's dream: a professional nanny with experience and a warm, sunny attitude. But from the moment Mary hires her to look after her young children, things start to feel just a little...off.

Are Mary's stressful work schedule and lack of sleep playing games with her own sanity, or has she welcomed an unstable troublemaker into her home? At once harrowing and hilarious, Erica Schmidt's Lucy explores the wild range of parents' emotions, asking if we can entrust others with our family's safety.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

Lucy
Audible Theater at the Minetta Lane Theatre

Lucy
Steven Strait

Lucy
Faith Salie

Lucy
Ryan Spahn

Lucy
Carrie Preston and Michael Emerson

Lucy
Tom McCarthy

Lucy
Josh Sharp and Michael Cruz Kayne

Lucy
Francesca Faridany and guest

Lucy
Taylor Schilling

Lucy
Lynn Collins, Charlotte Surak, and Brooke Bloom

Lucy
Azalea Wolfe

Lucy
Lynn Collins, Charlotte Surak, Brooke Bloom, and Erica Schmidt

Lucy
back row: Lynn Collins, Brooke Bloom, Erica Schmidt, and Kate Navin; front row: Charlotte Surak and Azalea Wolfe

Lucy
Charlotte Surak and Azalea Wolfe

Lucy
Lynn Collins and Brooke Bloom

Lucy
Charlotte Surak




Related Stories
Review Roundup: LUCY World Premiere Opens at Audible Theater Photo
Review Roundup: LUCY World Premiere Opens at Audible Theater
Read the reviews for the world premiere of Erica Schmidt's Lucy, now playing at the Minetta Lane Theatre.
Photos: First Look at Brooke Bloom, Lynn Collins & Charlotte Surak in LUCY at Audible Photo
Photos: First Look at Brooke Bloom, Lynn Collins & Charlotte Surak in LUCY at Audible Theater
Get a first look at photos of Brooke Bloom, Lynn Collins and Charlotte Surak in the world premiere production of Lucy at Audible Theater.
Video: Watch the Trailer for Audible Theaters LUCY, Now Beginning Previews Tomorrow Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for Audible Theater's LUCY, Now Beginning Previews Tomorrow
Get a first look at the trailer for Audible Theater’s world premiere of Lucy, now beginning preview performances Saturday, January 28, at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Jessica Hendy's WALKING WITH BUBBLES Will Open Off-Broadway in MarchJessica Hendy's WALKING WITH BUBBLES Will Open Off-Broadway in March
February 7, 2023

Jessica Hendy, (Cats, Aida, Amour) is bringing her harrowing life story to the stage in Walking with Bubbles.  At times earth shattering, at times humorous, yet ultimately cathartic, Walking With Bubbles explores mental illness and how far a mother will go for her son, her family, and ultimately herself. 
Team Set for World Premiere Production Of TRACES At CUNY Queens CollegeTeam Set for World Premiere Production Of TRACES At CUNY Queens College
February 6, 2023

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced the team for their world premiere production of 'TRACES' at CUNY Queens College's Goldstein Theater in March.
Cast Announced for Sophie Weisskoff's BRAINSMASH at 59E59 TheatersCast Announced for Sophie Weisskoff's BRAINSMASH at 59E59 Theaters
February 6, 2023

59E59 Theaters and The Hearth will present brainsmash, by Sophie Weisskoff and directed by Emma Miller. See who is starring in the production and how to purchase tickets!
Lineup Set for 2023 Emerging Writers Group Spotlight Series at The Public TheaterLineup Set for 2023 Emerging Writers Group Spotlight Series at The Public Theater
February 6, 2023

The Public Theater has announced the line-up for the Emerging Writers Group’s Spotlight Series, a collection of invitation-only performances where members of the current cohort present their full-length plays.
Andre Royo to Star in Eric Bogosian's DRINKING IN AMERICA at Audible TheaterAndre Royo to Star in Eric Bogosian's DRINKING IN AMERICA at Audible Theater
February 6, 2023

Audible Inc., will present Drinking in America, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Eric Bogosian and starring Andre Royo, as the next production opening at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.
share