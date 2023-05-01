Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of GOD OF CARNAGE at Theater Breaking Through Barriers
The ensemble cast stars David Burtka, Carey Cox, Gabe Fazio, and Christiane Noll.
Theater Breaking Through Barriers is presenting the Off-Broadway debut with Yasmina Reza's acclaimed Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage, with a translation by Christopher Hampton. The production will run through May 20 at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street).
Check out photos from opening night below!
The ensemble cast stars David Burtka (Broadway: Sam Mendes' Gypsy, Edward Albee's The Goat or Who is Sylvia, TV: "Uncoupled"), Carey Cox (Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale"), Gabe Fazio (Films: The Good Nurse, A Star is Born), and Christiane Noll (Broadway: Ragtime (Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations), Dear Evan Hansen)
Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage takes place as two New York couples meet to discuss an unfortunate incident concerning their children. They agree to talk things out civilly, but as the night wears on, pretenses are dropped, and the gloves come off.
TBTB will incorporate supertitle captioning and audio description into the design of their production of God of Carnage, making every performance fully accessible to all.
Photo credit: Russ Rowland
Steve Asher, Richard Lear, David Burtka, Christiane Noll, Carey Cox, Gabe Fazio, Nicholas Viselli and Ann Marie Morelli
Steve Asher, Ann Marie Morelli and Nicholas Viselli
Steve Asher and Nicholas Viselli
Nicholas Viselli, Lou Morrell, Rich Allen, Fareeda Pasha, Anita Hollander, John Spinnato
Carol Rosegg and Arnold Engelman
David Burtka, Christiane Noll, Carey Cox, Gabe Fazio
David Burtka, Christiane Noll, Carey Cox, Gabe Fazio, Nicholas Viselli and Tucker Salovaara
David Burtka, Christiane Noll, Carey Cox, Gabe Fazio and Nicholas Viselli
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris
The company
Christine Bruno, Gabe Fazio and Richard Pecci
Christiane Noll and Gabe Fazio
Kiera Allen
Gabe Fazio, Christiane Noll, Carey Cox and Gabe Fazio
Gabe Fazio, Christiane Noll, Carey Cox and Gabe Fazio
Arthur Atkinsonm
Richard Lear, David Burtka, Christiane Noll, Carey Cox, Gabe Fazio, Nicholas Viselli and Ann Marie Morelli