Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of GOD OF CARNAGE at Theater Breaking Through Barriers

Theater Breaking Through Barriers is presenting the Off-Broadway debut with Yasmina Reza's acclaimed Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage, with a translation by Christopher Hampton. The production will run through May 20 at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street).

The ensemble cast stars David Burtka (Broadway: Sam Mendes' Gypsy, Edward Albee's The Goat or Who is Sylvia, TV: "Uncoupled"), Carey Cox (Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale"), Gabe Fazio (Films: The Good Nurse, A Star is Born), and Christiane Noll (Broadway: Ragtime (Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations), Dear Evan Hansen)

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage takes place as two New York couples meet to discuss an unfortunate incident concerning their children. They agree to talk things out civilly, but as the night wears on, pretenses are dropped, and the gloves come off.

TBTB will incorporate supertitle captioning and audio description into the design of their production of God of Carnage, making every performance fully accessible to all.