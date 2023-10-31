Photos: Get a First Look at Fault Line Theatre's BACKSTROKE BOYS

Performances run through November 4, 2023.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Fault Line Theatre is presenting (plays) In Previews., their new play development program. Performances will take place at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theater, now run by Out of the Box Theatrics and Chashama) and tickets are available now at Click Here.

The first play in the series will be backstroke boys, written by Xavier Clark and directed by Sivan Battat. Performances run through November 4, 2023. The cast will include Anthony Adu (Duty Free), Ayse Eldek (“The Defenders”) and Mark Yowakim (Macbeth).

See photos below!

On his first day of swim practice at a brand-new high school, and country, Quentin befriends Zia, the captain of the swim team, and through their growing relationship they open up a whole can of worms. A coming-of-age story that grapples with the question of how can you hold on to your faith when your faith is showing grace and acceptance towards everything else but your own self?

backstroke boys will feature set design by Tristan Jeffers (Hindsight), costume design by Asa Benally (Blues for an Alabama Sky), lighting design by Xiangfu Xiao (The Diamond), sound design by Chad Raines (Laughing in Jail) and prop design by Addison Heeren (Round Table). Movement, fight and intimacy direction is by Alex Might (No Mercy). Nat Kelley DiMario (Lewberger & the Wizard of Friendship) will serve as Production Stage Manager, with Giselle Raphaela(Endgame) as Assistant Stage Manager.

The performance schedule is as follows:

  • Friday October 27 at 8:00pm
  • Saturday October 28 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm
  • Sunday October 29 at 3:00pm
  • Tuesday October 31 at 8:00pm
  • Wednesday November 1 at 7:00pm
  • Thursday November 2 at 8:00pm
  • Friday November 3 at 8:00pm
  • Saturday November 4 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

Anthony Adu
Anthony Adu

Anthony Adu and Mark Yowakim
Anthony Adu and Mark Yowakim

Anthony Adu and Matthew Yowakim
Anthony Adu and Matthew Yowakim

Anthony Adu and Matthew Yowakim
Anthony Adu and Matthew Yowakim

Anthony Adu and Matthew Yowakim
Anthony Adu and Matthew Yowakim

Anthony Adu and Matthew Yowakim
Anthony Adu and Matthew Yowakim

Ayse Eldek
Ayse Eldek

Ayse Eldek, Anthony Adu and Mark Yowakim
Ayse Eldek, Anthony Adu and Mark Yowakim

Matthew Yowakim and Anthony Adu
Matthew Yowakim and Anthony Adu

Matthew Yowakim and Anthony Adu
Matthew Yowakim and Anthony Adu




