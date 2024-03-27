Photos: Get a First Look at Clubbed Thumb's GRIEF HOTEL at The Public

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Clubbed Thumb's Grief Hotel is currently running at The Shiva Theater at The Public, and is set to run through April 20.

Get a first look at photos below!

Grief Hotel is written by Liza Birkenmeier and directed by Tara Ahmadinejad.

Loss is fast, but grief is slow. Aunt Bobbi's going to try to make everyone feel better, even though her parties are cursed.

The cast of Grief Hotel includes Nadine Malouf (she/her, Montag - Obie Award) as “Em,” Ana Nogueira (she/her, Which Way to the Stage) as “Winn,” Naren Weiss (he/him, Letters of Suresh) as “Rohit,” Obie Award-winner Susannah Perkins (they/them, The Good John Proctor) as “Teresa,” Susan Blommaert (she/her, “Dead Ringers”) as “Aunt Bobbi,” and Bruce McKenzie (he/him, SHIPWRECK) as “Asher.”

Grief Hotel features scenic design by dots (Appropriate, An Enemy of the People), costume design by Mel Ng (she/her, California), lighting design by Masha Tsimring (she/her, Terce), and sound design & composition by Jordan McCree (Empathitrax).

Photo credit: Maria Baranova