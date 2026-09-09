Photos: GARRY STARR: CLASSIC PENGUINS Opens at Studio Seaview

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Studio Seaview celebrated the opening night of Garry Starr: Classic Penguins with the cast and creative team and friends. See photos from opening night!

Notable attendees included Andrew Scott, Jason Isaacs, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jen Tullock, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan Marron, Christopher Fitzgerald, Kevin Zak, Viv Ford, Harvey Guillen, Wesley Taylor, David Cromer and many more!

The classics, stripped bare. Winner of Melbourne International Comedy Festival's top award and 'Best Comedy' at Adelaide Fringe and World Fridge, Garry Starr now heads to New York hell-bent on saving books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written in under an hour, (mostly) naked. Starr takes the audience on a literary adventure through the world's most iconic works of fiction. From “Breakfast at Tiffany's” to “Moby Dick” and everything in between, nothing is safe from being lampooned.

Photo credit: Julia Khoroshilov



Garry Starr At Studio Seaview



Garry Starr At Studio Seaview



Damien Warren Smith



Damien Warren Smith



Damien Warren Smith



Tony Goldwyn



Wesley Taylor



Viv Ford



Gregg Noble



Francesca Moody, Damien Warren Smith Garry Starr



Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka



Damien Warren Smith



David Burtka



Damien Warren Smith, Jason Isaacs



Damien Warren Smith and Guests



Neil Patrick Harris, Zack Zucker, Damien Warren Smith



Damien Warren Smith, Harvey Guillen, Josh Rivera



Neil Patrick Harris, Damien Warren Smith and guests



Neil Patrick Harris, Damien Warren Smith, David Burtka



Greg Noble and guest



Nancy Jarecki, Andrew Jarecki



Zack Zucker



Christopher Fitzgerald



Jason Isaacs



David Cromer



Harvey Guillen



Kevin Zak



Dylan Marron



Andrew Scott



Jen Tullock



Jordan Kai Burnett



Josh Rivera



Mark Gordon, Damien Warren Smith, Jason Isaacs



Joey Dardano



Francesca Moody