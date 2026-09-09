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Photos: GARRY STARR: CLASSIC PENGUINS Opens at Studio Seaview

Notable attendees included Andrew Scott, Jason Isaacs, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jen Tullock, Tony Goldwyn, and more.

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Studio Seaview celebrated the opening night of Garry Starr: Classic Penguins with the cast and creative team and friends. See photos from opening night!

Notable attendees included Andrew Scott, Jason Isaacs, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jen Tullock, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan Marron, Christopher Fitzgerald, Kevin Zak, Viv Ford, Harvey Guillen, Wesley Taylor, David Cromer and many more!

The classics, stripped bare. Winner of Melbourne International Comedy Festival's top award and 'Best Comedy' at Adelaide Fringe and World Fridge, Garry Starr now heads to New York hell-bent on saving books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written in under an hour, (mostly) naked. Starr takes the audience on a literary adventure through the world's most iconic works of fiction. From “Breakfast at Tiffany's” to “Moby Dick” and everything in between, nothing is safe from being lampooned.

Photo credit: Julia Khoroshilov 

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Garry Starr At Studio Seaview

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Garry Starr At Studio Seaview

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Damien Warren Smith

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Damien Warren Smith

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Damien Warren Smith

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Tony Goldwyn

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Wesley Taylor

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Viv Ford

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Gregg Noble

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Francesca Moody, Damien Warren Smith Garry Starr

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Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

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Damien Warren Smith

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David Burtka

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Damien Warren Smith, Jason Isaacs

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Damien Warren Smith and Guests

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Neil Patrick Harris, Zack Zucker, Damien Warren Smith

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Damien Warren Smith, Harvey Guillen, Josh Rivera

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Neil Patrick Harris, Damien Warren Smith and guests

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Neil Patrick Harris, Damien Warren Smith, David Burtka

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Greg Noble and guest

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Nancy Jarecki, Andrew Jarecki

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Zack Zucker

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Christopher Fitzgerald

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Jason Isaacs

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David Cromer

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Harvey Guillen

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Kevin Zak

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Dylan Marron

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Andrew Scott

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Jen Tullock

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Jordan Kai Burnett

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Josh Rivera

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Mark Gordon, Damien Warren Smith, Jason Isaacs

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Joey Dardano

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Francesca Moody

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Kuhoo Verma

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