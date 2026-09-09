Photos: GARRY STARR: CLASSIC PENGUINS Opens at Studio Seaview
Notable attendees included Andrew Scott, Jason Isaacs, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jen Tullock, Tony Goldwyn, and more.
Studio Seaview celebrated the opening night of Garry Starr: Classic Penguins with the cast and creative team and friends. See photos from opening night!
Notable attendees included Andrew Scott, Jason Isaacs, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jen Tullock, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan Marron, Christopher Fitzgerald, Kevin Zak, Viv Ford, Harvey Guillen, Wesley Taylor, David Cromer and many more!
The classics, stripped bare. Winner of Melbourne International Comedy Festival's top award and 'Best Comedy' at Adelaide Fringe and World Fridge, Garry Starr now heads to New York hell-bent on saving books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written in under an hour, (mostly) naked. Starr takes the audience on a literary adventure through the world's most iconic works of fiction. From “Breakfast at Tiffany's” to “Moby Dick” and everything in between, nothing is safe from being lampooned.
Photo credit: Julia Khoroshilov
Garry Starr At Studio Seaview
Garry Starr At Studio Seaview
Damien Warren Smith
Damien Warren Smith
Damien Warren Smith
Viv Ford
Gregg Noble
Francesca Moody, Damien Warren Smith Garry Starr
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka
Damien Warren Smith
Damien Warren Smith, Jason Isaacs
Damien Warren Smith and Guests
Neil Patrick Harris, Zack Zucker, Damien Warren Smith
Damien Warren Smith, Harvey Guillen, Josh Rivera
Neil Patrick Harris, Damien Warren Smith and guests
Neil Patrick Harris, Damien Warren Smith, David Burtka
Greg Noble and guest
Nancy Jarecki, Andrew Jarecki
Zack Zucker
Mark Gordon, Damien Warren Smith, Jason Isaacs
Joey Dardano
Francesca Moody
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