Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's Touring Production of ROMEO AND JULIET

With gorgeous costumes and music, enchanting parties, and blood-strewn streets, The Acting Company’s production breathes new life into this enduring tale.

Sep. 16, 2022  

The Acting Company's national tour of Romeo and Juliet will be launching in New York City in repertory with The Three Musketeers and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states.

Tickets are now available for performances across the country of The Three Musketeers and Romeo and Juliet playing in repertory. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased at each presenter's respective box office.

The two casts will feature Torée Alexandre, Zoe Anastassiou, Edwin Brown III, Darius Deon, Ty Camren Hawthorne, Sam Encarnación, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Travis Raeburn, Christopher Then, William Oliver Watkins, Eunice Woods and Caro Zeller.


William Shakespeare's iconic and timeless Romeo and Juliet is one of the greatest love stories in literature. The gripping drama spun out of the ancient grudge between two families makes Romeo and Juliet as relevant to modern society as it was to audiences four centuries ago. The star-crossed lovers follow their passion to the ultimate tragic end. In Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare offers some of the most glorious poetry ever written, spoken by complex and memorable characters, establishing the standard for all love stories written since. With gorgeous costumes and music, enchanting parties, moonlit nights, dank graveyards, and blood-strewn streets, The Acting Company's fresh production breathes new life into this enduring tale.

The productions will feature Scenic Design by Ed Haynes, Jr., Lighting Design by Dawn Chiang, Sound and Music by Lindsay Jones, Costumes by Lex Liang (Romeo and Juliet) and Ann Hould-Ward (The Three Musketeers), Fight Direction by J. David Brimmer, Choreography by Adesola Osakalumi (Romeo and Juliet) and Byron Easley (The Three Musketeers), Voice and Speech Coach Xavier Clark, Casting by Victor Vazquez, X Casting, Intimacy Coordination by Ann James, and Stage Management by Melissa Richter.

Photo credit: Nina Wurtzel

Toree Alexandre and Christopher Then a

Sam Encarnacion, Christopher Then, and Travis Raeburn

Toree Alexandre and Christopher Then

Toree Alexandre and Christopher Then

Toree Alexandre and Christopher Then


