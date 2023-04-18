Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

This limited engagement will continue through Saturday May 13th only.

Apr. 18, 2023  


RED BULL THEATER (Jesse Berger, Founder and Artistic Director) and FIASCO THEATER (Jessie Austrian, Noah Brody, Ben Steinfeld Co-Artistic Directors, B.J. Evans, Managing Producer) today offered a sneak peek at The Knight of the Burning Pestle, opening April 27th at the newly renovated Lucille Lortel Theatre. The Knight of the Burning Pestle, an Elizabethan comedy by Francis Beaumont began performances Monday April 17th at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street between Bleecker and Hudson Streets). This limited engagement will continue through Saturday May 13th only.

Get a first look at photos below!


The Knight of the Burning Pestle is a joyful celebration of the universal capacity to improvise. This delightful Elizabethan comedy is a rough and rowdy romp. As a group of players gather to present a play about the elopement of star-crossed lovers, they are abruptly interrupted by a grocer and his wife. They have a different kind of play in mind-an outrageous hero's quest of derring-do... The Knight of the Burning Pestle. And they know just the fellow to star-their apprentice, Rafe. This new subplot-invented on the fly-takes over the stage in surprising and disruptive ways. Everyone shares in the triumph of love and the singular, anything-can-happen adventure that is live theater.




