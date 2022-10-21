Photos: First Look at Reed Birney & Ephraim Birney in CHESTER BAILEY - Now Extended at Irish Rep

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced a one-week extension of the New York Premiere of Chester Bailey by Emmy Award winner Joseph Dougherty ("thirtysomething," My Favorite Year) and directed by Emmy Award nominee Ron Lagomarsino (Digby, "Homefront"). Starring real-life father and son, Tony Award winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney, Chester Bailey began previews on October 12, 2022, and opened on October 19, 2022 on Irish Rep's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. Previously set to close on November 13, it will now run through November 20, 2022.

In a stateside hospital at the close of World War II, a young man recovers from catastrophic injuries. Or so the doctors have told him. But Chester Bailey denies what's happened to him has actually happened, which is how he comes under the care of Dr. Philip Cotton. Older, wounded in his own ways, Cotton is charged with leading Chester back to reality. The journey is not what either man expected. Chester Bailey stars real-life father and son, Tony Award winner Reed Birney (The Humans, "House of Cards") and Ephraim Birney ("Gotham," "The Americans"), as doctor and patient, and is directed by Ron Lagomarsino (Driving Miss Daisy, "Picket Fences").

Chester Bailey features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Toni Leslie-James, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brendan Aanes. April Ann Kline serves as the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Pat McCorkle.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg