Photos: First Look at ON THE RIGHT TRACK at AMT Theatre

On The Right Track is currently in previews, and will open on April 13, 2023, and run through May 11, 2023, at AMT Theater.

Apr. 10, 2023  

AMT Theater will debut the new musical, On The Right Track, with music by Al Tapper and a book by Tony Sportiello; it will be directed by celebrated Mexican director Mauricio Cedeño with music direction by Katie Coleman. The show will star Dana Aber (Off Broadway: An Unbalanced Mind), Cody Gerszewski (New York: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and David L. Murray Jr. (Recent: The Mountaintop, Songs for a New World).

Get a first look at photos below!

On The Right Track is currently in previews, and will open on April 13, 2023, and run through May 11, 2023, at AMT Theater ( 354 West 45th Street).

On The Right Track tells the story of three separate couples traveling on board a magical train, each at a turning point in their lives. The Conductor is the narrator and mystical figure in their lives who steers them in different directions but allows them to choose how events will unfold. Ultimately, none of them will be the same as when they began the journey.

The creative team includes Josh Iacovelli (Scenic Design), Rocky Noel (Lighting Design), Ryan Marsh (Sound Design), Debbi Hobson (Costume Designer), Emily Kruger (Produc

Photo credit: Crystal Blake

Cody Gerszewki and Dana Aber

Cody Gerszewki and Dana Aber

David L. Murray Jr., Cody Gerszewki, and Dana Aber

Cody Gerszewki and Dana Aber

Cody Gerszewki and Dana Aber

Cody Gerszewki, David L. Murray Jr., and Dana Aber

Cody Gerszewki, David L. Murray Jr., and Dana Aber

David L. Murray Jr.

David L. Murray Jr., Dana Aber. and Cody Gerszewki




