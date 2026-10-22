Photos: First Look at Mint Theater Company's PHYL Off-Broadway

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Mint Theater Company's New York premiere of PHYL, a rarely seen comedy by pioneering British playwright and suffragist Cecily Hamilton, officially opens tonight, October 22, at Theatre Row. Get a first look at production photos below!

Directed by Britt Berke, the production began performances on October 3 and will continue through November 7, 2026.

PHYL follows Phyllis Chester, a governess trapped in a solitary existence and cut off from the life she desires, until a moment of lost temper leads her to risk everything.

Originally scheduled to premiere in Oxford, the play was banned by the Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University despite having received approval from the Lord Chamberlain without any required changes. It instead premiered in Manchester.

The cast features Lily Ganser (Stereophonic) as Phyllis "Phyl" Chester, alongside Tessa Blimes, Jennifer Blood, Curzon Dobell, Katie Firth, Betsy Hogg, Livvy Marcus, Anthony Michael Martinez, and Charlotte Van Ledtje.

The creative team includes Brittany Vasta (Scenic Design), Alicia J. Austin (Costume Design), Mary Louise Geiger (Lighting Design), Jane Shaw (Sound Design), Chris Fields (Properties), Amy Stoller (Dramaturgy and Dialect Design), and Stephanie Klapper, CSA (Casting).

PHYL launches Mint Theater Company's new season, which will continue in February 2027 with Miles Malleson's THE FANATICS, directed by Davis McCallum.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 08 Hrs 38 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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