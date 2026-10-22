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Photos: First Look at Mint Theater Company's PHYL Off-Broadway

Lily Ganser stars in the New York premiere of Cecily Hamilton's rarely seen comedy, directed by Britt Berke.

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Mint Theater Company's New York premiere of PHYL, a rarely seen comedy by pioneering British playwright and suffragist Cecily Hamilton, officially opens tonight, October 22, at Theatre Row. Get a first look at production photos below!

Directed by Britt Berke, the production began performances on October 3 and will continue through November 7, 2026.

PHYL follows Phyllis Chester, a governess trapped in a solitary existence and cut off from the life she desires, until a moment of lost temper leads her to risk everything.

Originally scheduled to premiere in Oxford, the play was banned by the Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University despite having received approval from the Lord Chamberlain without any required changes. It instead premiered in Manchester.

The cast features Lily Ganser (Stereophonic) as Phyllis "Phyl" Chester, alongside Tessa Blimes, Jennifer Blood, Curzon Dobell, Katie Firth, Betsy Hogg, Livvy Marcus, Anthony Michael Martinez, and Charlotte Van Ledtje.

The creative team includes Brittany Vasta (Scenic Design), Alicia J. Austin (Costume Design), Mary Louise Geiger (Lighting Design), Jane Shaw (Sound Design), Chris Fields (Properties), Amy Stoller (Dramaturgy and Dialect Design), and Stephanie Klapper, CSA (Casting).

PHYL launches Mint Theater Company's new season, which will continue in February 2027 with Miles Malleson's THE FANATICS, directed by Davis McCallum.



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