Photos: First Look at MISTER MISS AMERICA at the Rattlestick Theater

All new photos have been released from All For One Theater's production of Mister Miss America opening tonight July 11 at 7pm at the Rattlestick Theater. Check them out here!

Derek Tyler Taylor (D'Astolfo), the current reigning Mister Miss Smithsville, is the first-ever male entrant in the Miss Southwestern Virginia Pageant. Showing perseverance and fortitude in a hostile environment, Derek's eternal optimism and determination are an inspiration to the young "unicorns" watching from home. Through Swimsuit, Talent, and Q&A segments, Derek fights his way through the competition, battling to achieve his lifelong dream of wearing the coveted Swarovski crystal crown.