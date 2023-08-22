Photos: First Look at JOAN OF ARC IN A SUPERMARKET IN CALIFORNIA at The Tank

The Tank is presentig Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California, by Chloe Xtina, directed by Kaycie Sweeney, choreographed by Amelia Evans, and staged at E & S Wholesome Foods (98 Montgomery Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225) from August 17-September 3.

Frances odysseys down California's freeways in search of a supermarket where she once received a prophecy. As the supermarket waits for her, its teen girl employees are surveilled. Frances inches closer, California burns, and the supermarket transforms monstrously. Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California is an epic daydream that explores intuition, paranoia, and possession.



The cast of Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California features Healy Knight, Maaike Laanstra-Corn, Izabel Mar, Khali Sykes and Madeline Wasson. Scenic and costume design is by Cat Pfingst, sound design is by Ryan Gamblin, music is by Caroline Stricklandand Mikaela Jane, and dramaturgy by Anna Mader. Maya Rajan is the assistant director and Tabitha Davidson is the stage manager.



The performance schedule is Thursdays – Saturdays at 10pm and Sundays at 8pm. Tickets begin at $30 and include a $5 voucher to E & S Wholesome Foods.



The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank’s mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.