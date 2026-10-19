Photos: First Look at I BECAME WE at Atlantic Theater Company
The cast includes Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chew MinChul, Oliver Holt, and more.
You can now get a first look at the world premiere of I Became We, being presented by Atlantic Theater Company at the Linda Gross Theater. The piece is written by Obie winner Mona Pirnot, directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson, with music by Relentless Award winner Jack D. Coen (Jo Jenkins Before the Galactic High Court of Consciousness).
The cast includes Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chew MinChul, Oliver Holt, Heather Jones, Helen Karloski, Chad Kranak, Katie McCreary, Neil Netherly, Logan Pitts, Carrie Quarquesso, AnnMarie Sandy, Michael Steinberger, Gergorio Taniguchi, Tyler Tejada, Elizabeth van Os, and Jen Wu.
I Became We is presented as a first-person monologue, performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life's most important decisions. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, comes a new formally-daring, auto-fictional play from Mona Pirnot.
Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster
The company of I Became We
The company of I Became We
Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster
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