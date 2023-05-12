Photos: First Look at Hansol Jung's Modern Verse Translation of ROMEO AND JULIET

Performances began Tuesday May 9th and continue through June 3rd only at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores! Photo 1 Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores!
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 2 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center Photo 3 Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 4 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced

NAATCO's Off-Broadway premiere of Hansol Jung's modern verse translation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the classic tale of star-crossed lovers, will open on Sunday May 14th.

Get a first look at photos below!

Jung will co-direct Romeo and Juliet with Dustin Wills, who directed the recently acclaimed sold-out hit, Wolf Play, which was written by Hansol Jung. Wolf Play recently received the most 2023 Lortel Awards - 5, including Outstanding Play (for Hansol Jung) and Outstanding Director (Dustin Wills).

Performances began Tuesday May 9th and continue through June 3rd only at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 East 13th Street). Tickets are on sale at Click Here.

The all Asian-American cast includes Purva Bedi as Friar Laurence, Major Curda as Romeo, Jose Gamo as Mercutio, Brian Lee Huynh as Capulet, Zion Jang as Benvolio, Mia Katigbak as the Nurse, Rob Kellogg as Paris/Tybalt, Dorcas Leung as Juliet, and Daniel Liu as Peter/Lady Capulet, with the full company appearing as the ensemble. The creative team includes Brian Quijada (composer), Junghyun Georgia Lee (scenic design), Mariko Ohigashi (costume design), Joey Moro (lighting design), Megumi Katayama (sound design), Rick and Christian Sordelet (Fight/Intimacy Directors), and Aaron Malkin (dramaturg), with casting by Andrea Zee. Nygel D. Robinson will serve as Music Director.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Major Curda and Dorcas Leung

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Mia Katigbak and Dorcas Leung as Juliet

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Daniel Liu, Jose Gamo and Purva Bedi

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Jose Gamo, Major Curda, and Zion Jang

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Purva Bedi, Dorcas Leung and Major Curda

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Major Curda, Purva Bedi and Dorcas Leung

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Jose Gamo and Rob Kellogg as Tybalt

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Rob Kellogg and Jose Gamo

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Major Curda and Dorcas Leung

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Brian Lee Huynh and Daniel Liu

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Mia Katigbak and Dorcas Leung

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Major Curda and Dorcas Leung




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

The Verve Project Presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON By James McLure  Photo
The Verve Project Presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON By James McLure 

The Verve Project presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON by James McLure, directed by Lil Malinich, and starring Nelia McNicol, Kayla Gomes and Avery Baxter. 

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of BERNARDAS DAUGHTERS FromThe New Group and Photo
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of BERNARDA'S DAUGHTERS FromThe New Group and National Black Theatre

The New Group and National Black Theatre have released production photos of the world premiere of Bernarda's Daughters, by Diane Exavier, directed by Dominique Rider, featuring Pascale Armand, Alana Raquel Bowers, Kristin Dodson, Malika Samuel, Taji Senior and Tamara Tunie.

Lucille Lortel Theatre Announces New Musical Theatre Development Program: IMMIGRANT EXPERI Photo
Lucille Lortel Theatre Announces New Musical Theatre Development Program: IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCES

With the recent announcement of Lucille Lortel Theatre's purchase and renovation of a new theater space in Chelsea and its appointment of two new Co-Artistic Directors of New Work, Lucille Lortel Theatre has announced the launch of: Immigrant Experiences, a new musical theatre development program focused on the works of immigrant playwrights and composers in partnership with The New School's College of Performing Arts.

Moliere In The Parks English Language World Premiere Of TARTUFFE OR THE HYPOCRITE Opens To Photo
Moliere In The Park's English Language World Premiere Of TARTUFFE OR THE HYPOCRITE Opens Tonight

Molière in the Park's English language world premiere of Molière's TARTUFFE OR THE HYPOCRITE opens tonight!


More Hot Stories For You

The Verve Project Presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON By James McLure The Verve Project Presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON By James McLure 
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of BERNARDA'S DAUGHTERS FromThe New Group and National Black TheatrePhotos: First Look At The World Premiere of BERNARDA'S DAUGHTERS FromThe New Group and National Black Theatre
Lucille Lortel Theatre Announces New Musical Theatre Development Program: IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCESLucille Lortel Theatre Announces New Musical Theatre Development Program: IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCES
2023 Second Stage Theater Uptown Series to Present TOROS By Danny Tejera This Summer2023 Second Stage Theater Uptown Series to Present TOROS By Danny Tejera This Summer

Videos

Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR Video Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR
Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer! Video
Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer!
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary' Video
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary'
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU