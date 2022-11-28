Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at HOAGY CARMICHAEL'S STARDUST ROAD at The York Theatre Company

Nov. 28, 2022  

The York Theatre company is presenting the New York premiere of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road, conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Bix Carmichael, and featuring music by the legendary Hoagy Carmichael.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road is Markcus Blair (Off-Broadway debut), Sara Esty (An American in Paris on Broadway, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), Dion Simmons Grier (Sister Act and Songs for a New World at Paper Mill Playhouse), Danielle Herbert (After Midnight on Broadway, Beautiful on tour), Kayla Jenerson (A Bronx Tale and Motown: The Musical on tour), Cory Lingner (Carousel and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway), and Mike Schwitter (Pippin on Broadway, The Book of Mormon on Tour). Understudies are Rachel Fairbanks (Cinderella on tour, The First Wives Club in Chicago), and Drew Tanabe (Off-Broadway debut).

Performances will run through Saturday afternoon, December 31, 2022 at The York's temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Opening Night is set for Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00PM.

The creative team includes scenic design by James Morgan and Vincent Gunn, costume design by Alex Allison, projection design by Brad Peterson, lighting design by Jason Kantrowitz, and sound design by Julian Evans. The production stage manager is Melanie Morgan. The casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road is a new musical journey that tells the story of six friends and the one man who brought them all together. The musical is told completely through the sophisticated music of Hoagy Carmichael. The seven friends weave a story of camaraderie and shifting relationships through four decades in America: the early years of ragtime, jazz and blues; the romance of New York in the 1930's; the tumultuous and uncertain years of the World War II era; and the post-war Golden Age of Hollywood. All while walking down Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting OvationTix at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211754®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1130389?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday - Friday 12:00PM - 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.




